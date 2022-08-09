NYS DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES FRANKLIN COUNTY AND PARTNER MUNICIPALITIES AWARDED MORE THAN $60,000 FOR SHARED SERVICES PROJECTS

The New York State Department of State (DOS) today announced an award to Franklin County and its partner municipalities totaling $60,598 for efficiency measures identified through the state’s County-Wide Shared Service Initiative (CWSSI) program. The projects, identified through a 2017 County-led planning process, are designed to save taxpayer money through the streamlining of governmental services and operations.

“Franklin County was able to pull together a lot of moving pieces within its borders to find savings and efficiencies for North Country taxpayers,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “This is an excellent example of what the CWSSI program was designed to do – incentivize local governments to work together to save taxpayer money.”

Franklin County and its partners identified six projects designed to consolidate and share critical services. Efforts were made to streamline purchasing and improve service operations as well as share resources and space.

"The state funds for shared services projects will help provide further relief to local taxpayers," said Senator Dan Stec. "Through these initiatives, Franklin County and other local governments can hold the line on property taxes, become more efficient and still ensure essential services continue."

“Congratulations to Franklin County and partner municipalities for receiving more than $60,000 as part of the New York State County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI) program administered by the Department of State,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-115). “This collaboration is great news for county residents not only because it will save taxpayers money, but also by preserving resources and streamlining services. During my time as chair of the Franklin County Legislature and Mayor of Chateaugay, I learned that local government is most efficient when everyone works together, and this is a great example of the partnerships needed to better serve our community needs.”

“We are very proud to work collaboratively with government partners to identify efficiency measures that will paid off handsomely for the Franklin County residents,” said Franklin County Chair Don Dabiew. “ The County-Wide Shared Initiative has provided the town and local governments with the opportunity to share critical services, including Tax collection services, garbage disposal, sharing office space among other efficiency efforts that will result in taxpayer’s savings and will inspire government consolidation beyond this initiative.”

The shared services projects that were implemented in Franklin County are as follows:

Sharing of County Tax Collection Software – CWSSI award total – $19,854.24

The Towns of Bellmont, Bombay, Brandon, Brighton, Burke, Chateaugay, Constable, Dickinson, Fort Covington, Moira, Westville and the Village of Chateaugay shared tax collection software.

Non-Asbestos Disposal of Blighted Buildings – CWSSI award total – $9,721.45

Franklin County and the Town of Bangor partnered to demolish municipal-owned buildings in the Town.

Shared Office Space – CWSSI award total – $5,664.56

Franklin County consolidated government office space as cost savings.

Shared Oversight of Sidewalk Installation – $8,000.00

The Malone Town Industrial Development Agency (IDA) shared oversight of the Town of Malone’s sidewalk installation.

Shared Plowing – $14,657.92

The Towns of Bellmont and Duane shared plowing operations.

Video Conferencing Technology Installation – $2,700.00

Franklin County and the Village of Tupper Lake installed video conferencing technology at the Franklin County Courthouse and for the Village.

The CWSSI generates property tax savings by facilitating collaboration between local government entities across the state. Over the last five years, the CWSSI program has supported 104 shared services projects in 30 counties, generating nearly $36 million in savings to local government entities and taxpayers. CWSSI expands on New York State’s ongoing commitment to reduce property taxes and modernize local government services by fostering new shared services and enhancing the existing collaborations already in place.

During this Fiscal 22/23 year, CWSSI is providing a 100% state match of taxpayer savings achieved through the implementation of new shared services identified in county-wide plans. Guidance documents regarding the CWSSI and state match application process, as well as past CWSSI plans, are available here.

The County-Wide Shared Services Initiative is administered by the Division of Local Government Services at the Department of State. The Division provides technical assistance and competitive grants to local government entities. For more information on CWSSI or any programs administered by the Division, please contact [email protected] or call 518 473-3355.

