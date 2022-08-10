Onaivi Dania of Precepts & Mentors Presents The Mentorship Masterclass- Global Edition
Mentorship is the legal short cut to your success”LAGOS, LEKKI PHASE 1, NIGERIA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precepts & Mentors is proud to bring The Mentorship Masterclass to a global audience for the first time. The previous masterclasses have been held in West and East Africa. Namely; Nigeria, Ghana, Republique du Benin, Kenya, Rwanda,Tanzania and Uganda. The Mentorship Masterclass will bring fresh insights regarding high impact developmental relationships, how to attract mentors across the globe, The Mentorship Masterclass will birth an awareness and possibility of engaging in quality mentoring relationships online and help the participants to foster mentoring practices offline and online. Participants will learn how to differentiate developmental relationships: Knowing the roles Trainers, Coaches, Counselors, Role Models and Mentors play in their career path. Participants will learn how the available technology and social tools that can be optimised for telementoring.
— Onaivi Dania
Participants will learn how to transform their reality by attracting quality mentors and leveraging on those relationships. Mentoring participants will learn how to identify suitable candidates for mentoring and how to nurture and deliver quality relationships. Participants will also be engaged in real time interactive sessions where they will experience role play peer mentoring.
Who Should Attend
Career Professionals
HR Practitioners
Senior Executives
Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Established Entrepreneurs
At the event, participants will learn
Mentoring 101- What Mentoring is and what it is not
What you stand to gain from a mentoring relationship
Advancing Your Career- how to have meaningful conversations with your mentor
6 ‘disasters’ a mentor will save you from
Introduction to Workplace Mentoring
Mentoring Case Studies
Developmental Relationships: Trainers, Coaches, Counselors, Role Models
The 8 ways of mentoring
The 3 Categories of mentors and how to differentiate them
How and Where To Easily Find Prospective Mentors
What to look out for in a mentor
Secrets of Attracting Your Dream mentors
How to get the best from your mentor
How to sustain a mentoring relationship
Best Practice Response and Attitudes of Protégés towards their mentors
Tapping into the Power of Tele-Mentoring
Role Play and Practical Sessions
For more details about the event, kindly register at http://bit.ly/thementorshipmasterclass
