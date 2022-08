Onaivi Dania of Precepts & Mentors Presents The Mentorship Masterclass- Global Edition

Mentorship is the legal short cut to your success” — Onaivi Dania

LAGOS, LEKKI PHASE 1, NIGERIA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precepts & Mentors is proud to bring The Mentorship Masterclass to a global audience for the first time. The previous masterclasses have been held in West and East Africa. Namely; Nigeria, Ghana, Republique du Benin, Kenya, Rwanda,Tanzania and Uganda. The Mentorship Masterclass will bring fresh insights regarding high impact developmental relationships, how to attract mentors across the globe, The Mentorship Masterclass will birth an awareness and possibility of engaging in quality mentoring relationships online and help the participants to foster mentoring practices offline and online. Participants will learn how to differentiate developmental relationships: Knowing the roles Trainers, Coaches, Counselors, Role Models and Mentors play in their career path. Participants will learn how the available technology and social tools that can be optimised for telementoring.Participants will learn how to transform their reality by attracting quality mentors and leveraging on those relationships. Mentoring participants will learn how to identify suitable candidates for mentoring and how to nurture and deliver quality relationships. Participants will also be engaged in real time interactive sessions where they will experience role play peer mentoring.Who Should AttendCareer ProfessionalsHR PractitionersSenior ExecutivesAspiring EntrepreneursEstablished EntrepreneursAt the event, participants will learnMentoring 101- What Mentoring is and what it is notWhat you stand to gain from a mentoring relationshipAdvancing Your Career- how to have meaningful conversations with your mentor6 ‘disasters’ a mentor will save you fromIntroduction to Workplace MentoringMentoring Case StudiesDevelopmental Relationships: Trainers, Coaches, Counselors, Role ModelsThe 8 ways of mentoringThe 3 Categories of mentors and how to differentiate themHow and Where To Easily Find Prospective MentorsWhat to look out for in a mentorSecrets of Attracting Your Dream mentorsHow to get the best from your mentorHow to sustain a mentoring relationshipBest Practice Response and Attitudes of Protégés towards their mentorsTapping into the Power of Tele-MentoringRole Play and Practical SessionsFor more details about the event, kindly register at http://bit.ly/thementorshipmasterclass