MACAU, August 9 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2022-08-09 10:45

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 11:30 Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.8 Tonight Medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning 13:00 to 15:00 Relatively High "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low to medium

The tropical depression over the central part of the South China Sea is intensifying gradually and moving generally towards the western coast of Guangdong to Hainan Island.

Under the influence of the broad circulation, its rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macao. Winds will intensify and reach strong wind level at Beaufort scale 6-7 with gusts and occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, as it is during the high phase of the astronomical tide, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persisted rain, flooding is expected to occur on 10th and 11th, from early morning to morning. The public are advised to pay close attention to the latest weather information and take precautions against strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.