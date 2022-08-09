18 outdoor NAT stations suspend services during the hoist of typhoon signal No. 3

MACAU, August 9 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that, as typhoon signal No. 3 has been issued, the following 18 outdoor NAT stations will suspend services until further notice.

NAT stations at Iao Hon Market Park, Lilau Square, Luís de Camões Park, Flora Garden, Leisure Area in Baía Norte do Fai Chi Kei, Leisure Area in Bairro Social de Tamagnini Barbosa, Triangular da Areia Preta Garden, Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental, Areia Preta Urban Park (near Areia Preta Health Centre), Areia Preta Urban Park (near motorcycles inspection centre), Leisure Area of Rua Quatro do Bairro Iao Hon, Leisure Area of Rua da Missão de Fátima, Travessa 1º de Maio, Comendador Ho Yin Park (The Sculpture Park of the Chinese Ethnics), Leisure Area of Hong Kung Temple, Nam Van Lake (the white tent), Roundabout at Macao Stadium, and Povoação de Sam Ka.

According to the Centre, individuals who have made a booking at the abovementioned outdoor NAT stations are advised to schedule a new booking at nearby indoor NAT stations. In addition, should typhoon signal No. 8 or above be hoisted, services of all NAT stations in the territory will be suspended.