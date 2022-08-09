MACAU, August 9 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2022-08-09 14:10

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Late afternoon to evening Medium to relatively high "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low to medium

The tropical storm is located in the central part of the South China Sea, it will generally move towards the western coast of Guangdong to Hainan Island. If the tropical cyclone takes a more northward track towards Macao, SMG will issue Signal No. 8 depending on the situation.

Under the influence of the broad circulation, its rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macao. Winds reach strong wind level at Beaufort scale 6-7, occasionally reaching scale 8 with gusts, and there will be occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The Blue Storm Surge Warning is in effect. As it is during the high phase of the astronomical tide, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persisted rain, flooding is expected to occur on 10th and 11th, from early morning to morning. The public are advised to pay close attention to the latest weather information and take precautions against strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.