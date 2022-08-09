Animal Model Market Increasing implications of predictive outcomes is expected to boost growth of the market

Animal Model

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An animal model is a non-human species used in biomedical research because it can mimic aspects of a biological process or disease found in humans. Animals are essential for research that seeks to understand disease progression and treatments. These models are being used in biomedical research to develop novel treatment methods for various chronic diseases. It's a tool that researchers use to study diseases and test treatments in cases where human experimentation is not possible and/or unethical. There are different types of animals used in animal models, such as rat, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, and others.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing use of animal models due to the increasing number of clinical trials and increase in research and development activities is expected to propel growth of the global animal model market during the forecast period. For instance, in in September 2020, Charles River's Research Models and Services division announced the launch of digital animal model ordering platform for North America to offer an effortless experience to the clients. Moreover, according the U.S. Congressional Budget Office, in 2019, the pharmaceutical industry spent around US$ 83 billion on research and development activities in the United States.

Animal Model Market Scope:

The report provides comprehensive market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complicated market data in simple language, the industry's history and present situation, as well as expected market size and trends. The research investigates all industry categories, with an emphasis on key companies such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The paper includes a full PESTLE analysis for each country. A thorough picture of the competitive landscape of major competitors in the Global Animal Model market by goods and services, revenue, financial situation, portfolio, growth plans, and geographical presence makes the study an investor's guide.

Company Profiles:

• CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

• ENVIGO

• EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

• GENOWAY S.A.

• HERA BIOLABS (TRANSPOSAGEN BIOPHARMACEUTICALS)

• JSR CORPORATION (CROWN BIOSCIENCE INC.)

• OZGENE PTY LTD.

• PERKINELMER, INC. (HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC.)

• TACONIC BIOSCIENCES

• THE JACKSON LABORATORY

Detailed Segmentation:

By Animal Type:

Rat

Mice

Guinea Pigs

Rabbits

Others

By Application:

Drug Discovery & Development

Basic Research and Others

Key Opportunities:

The report examines the key opportunities in the Animal Model Market and identifies the factors that are driving and will continue to drive the industry's growth. It takes into account past growth patterns, growth drivers, as well as current and future trends.

The Study Objectives are:

✔ A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Animal Model Market and their corresponding data.

✔ It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.

✔ Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.

✔ It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.

✔ The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.

Regional Analysis: The Animal Model Market report is highly structured into a region-wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the market.

Following are the various regions covered by the Animal Model Market research report:

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered:

What is the market size and CAGR of the Animal Model Market during the forecast period?

How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Animal Model Market shares?

What is the growing demand of the Animal Model Market during the forecast period?

Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Animal Model Market?

