Siding Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Future Growth and Forecast to 2027

Siding Market Size – USD 87.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization in developing countries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global siding market is projected to reach USD 118.50 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving the market include shift in lifestyle of consumers and rising population worldwide.

Vinyl siding is one of the most popular sidings used by house-owners worldwide. Vinyl is one of the most inexpensive siding materials. Hence, the demand for vinyl siding is relatively high. Vinyl siding has long lifespan if it is maintained properly. Engineered and designed primarily from PVC (polyvinyl chloride) resin, vinyl siding is useful in the construction of houses. It eliminates the need for yearly painting and maintenance. Vinyl siding costs as less as 12% than cedar siding and approximately 27% less than aluminum siding. Vinyl siding is available in different colors. The latest vinyl siding type available in the marketplace does not fade for a long period.

The global siding market is expected to remain in a highly competitive and fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, the market is likely to be driven by increasing population and increased purchasing power of people worldwide.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In January 2019, Westlake Chemical acquired NAKAN, a PVC compounding solutions company based in France. NAKAN's products are used in various industries, including automotive, building & construction, and medical.

Based on application, the market has been classified into residential & non-residential. The residential segment is projected to register a growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increase in per capita income, and changing lifestyle are some of the key factors boosting the residential segment.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), emissions of human-based dioxin have declined by more than 90% since 1990. At the same time, the production of vinyl, especially vinyl siding, has risen significantly.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Top competitors of the Siding Market profiled in the report include:

James Hardie Limited Plc, Westlake Chemical, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Boral Limited, Cornerstone Building Brands, Etex Group, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, and Docke Extrusion Co. Ltd, Kingspan Group

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global siding market based on application, material type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Wood

Vinyl

Fiber Cement

Concrete

Bricks

Others

Regional Analysis of the Siding Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Siding Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the 5g chipset business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Siding Market size and share for the projected period of 2021-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Siding Market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

