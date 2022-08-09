Plastic Pallet Market Size is projected to reach USD 18.20 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8 %: Straits Research

The global Plastic Pallet Market size market was valued at USD 7,165 million in 2021. By 2030, it is predicted to reach USD 18,207 million with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Asia-Pacific dominates the global plastic pallet market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plastic pallets are rigid structures that hold goods in place during transportation or storage. They play an essential role in the supply chain and logistics industries. Plastic pallets have numerous advantages over other types of pallets. Today around 90% of pallets are manufactured with recycled plastic. The most used recycled plastic is high-density polyethylene. On the other hand, some manufacturers used post-industrial scrap, including rubber, silicates, and polypropylene.





Growing Need to Reduce the Overall Weight of Bulk Packaging Drives the Market for Plastic Pallets

The need to reduce the weight of overall bulk packaging is growing day by day. The importance of the consignment or shipment during transportation is an essential factor in determining the cost of the finished product. It is common for the transportation cost of a product to exceed its production cost, reducing the overall profit margin. Plastic pallets are significantly lighter than wooden or metal pallets, which is expected to entice end-user companies to use them.

The deadweight of a company is the weight of a container or packaging used to transport materials or products. More packaging weight means higher transportation costs, which limits manufacturers' options. This is expected to increase demand for low-weight packaging materials capable of reducing deadweight while improving material handling and transportation efficiency.





Expanding End-Use Industries to Create New Market Opportunities for Plastic Pallets

The primary end-use industries for plastic pallets are food and pharmaceutical. Plastic pallets are increasingly replacing wooden pallets because sanitation and safety are top priorities in both sectors. Large volumes of raw materials are handled, stored, and transported daily in the processed food industry. Plastic pallets are widely used for material handling throughout manufacturing and transportation.

As a result of an increasingly hectic lifestyle and an expanding middle-class population, the global processed food industry has grown significantly. Furthermore, the rapid introduction of new food and beverage products, combined with rising e-commerce and organized retail penetration, has resulted in the growth of the processed food industry. Key food manufacturers are rapidly expanding their manufacturing capacity and distribution networks.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 18.20 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.8% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Materials, Type and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Orbis Corporation ,Rehrig Pacific Company ,Monoflo International ,CABKA Group ,Perfect Pallets Inc. ,Greystone Logistics ,Polymer Solutions International Inc. ,TMF Corporation ,Allied Plastics Inc. ,TranPak Inc. Key Market Opportunities Expanding End-Use Industries Key Market Drivers Rising Demand to Lower the Overall Weight of Bulk Packaging

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates the global plastic pallet market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%. Asia-Pacific has become a manufacturing hub (TPP) because of the countries participating in the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement. TPP is a free trade agreement that has strengthened the region's trade and manufacturing sectors, driving demand for plastic pallets over the years

North America holds the second-largest share in the global plastic pallet market. It is expected to reach USD 3,333 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. This is due to increased demand for plastic pallets from end-user industries, particularly domestic supply chains. The robust manufacturing industry, particularly in the United States, contributed to the region's significant share.

Europe is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Through E.U. treaties, the European Union has supported sustainable development by recognizing the environmental, economic, and social dimensions. The European Commission published a new roadmap for sustainability in the E.U.'s economy in December 2019, significantly impacting end-use industries because the objectives pushed them to adopt green packaging, including reusable plastic pallets.





Key Highlights

Based on materials , the global plastic pallet market is segmented into High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Others. High-density polypropylene (HDPE) accounts for the largest share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2030. Since HDPE is exceptionally durable and has high impact resistance, HDPE pallets sustain little or no damage from rough handling by forklifts and other material handling equipment.

, the global plastic pallet market is segmented into High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Others. High-density polypropylene (HDPE) accounts for the largest share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2030. Since HDPE is exceptionally durable and has high impact resistance, HDPE pallets sustain little or no damage from rough handling by forklifts and other material handling equipment. Based on type, the global plastic pallet market is segmented into Nestable, Rackable, Stackable, and Others. Nestable Pallets account for the largest share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2030. Nestable pallets are less expensive than rackable and stackable pallets, making them an excellent plastic pallet option for export or open-loop supply chain applications. In the coming years, the growing need to reduce the weight of bulk transportation is expected to favor the growth of nestable pallets.

the global plastic pallet market is segmented into Nestable, Rackable, Stackable, and Others. Nestable Pallets account for the largest share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2030. Nestable pallets are less expensive than rackable and stackable pallets, making them an excellent plastic pallet option for export or open-loop supply chain applications. In the coming years, the growing need to reduce the weight of bulk transportation is expected to favor the growth of nestable pallets. Based on end-user , the global plastic pallet market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum & Lubricants, and Others. Food and Beverages dominate the global plastic pallet market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2030. The food and beverage industry has witnessed considerable growth over the past few years because of changing lifestyles, convenience, and increased penetration of retail stores.

, the global plastic pallet market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum & Lubricants, and Others. Food and Beverages dominate the global plastic pallet market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2030. The food and beverage industry has witnessed considerable growth over the past few years because of changing lifestyles, convenience, and increased penetration of retail stores. Based on regions, the global plastic pallet market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America acquires the second-largest position in the market.





Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global plastic pallet market are

Orbis Corporation

Rehrig Pacific Company

Monoflo International

CABKA Group

Perfect Pallets Inc

Greystone Logistics

Polymer Solutions International Inc

TMF Corporation

Allied Plastics Inc

TranPak Inc.





Global Plastic Pallet Market: Segmentation

By Materials

High-Density Polyethylene

Low-Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

By Type

Nestable

Rackable

Stackable

Others

By End-User

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Petroleum and Lubricants

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Plastic Pallet Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Materials Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast High-Density Polyethylene Market Size & Forecast Low-Density Polyethylene Market Size & Forecast Polypropylene Market Size & Forecast Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Nestable Market Size & Forecast Rackable Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Materials By Materials Canada By Materials By Materials Mexico By Materials By Materials Latin America By Materials By Materials Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Materials By Materials France By Materials By Materials U.K. By Materials By Materials Italy By Materials By Materials Spain By Materials By Materials Rest of Europe By Materials By Materials Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Materials By Materials China By Materials By Materials Australia By Materials By Materials India By Materials By Materials South Korea By Materials By Materials Rest of Asia-Pacific By Materials By Materials Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Materials By Materials South Africa By Materials By Materials Kuwait By Materials By Materials Rest of Middle East & Africa By Materials By Materials Company Profile The Orbis Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Rehrig Pacific Company Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Monoflo International Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio CABKA Group Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio





Market News

In January 2022 , Greystone Logistics, Inc. commenced shipping pallets for a recently USD 13.5 million purchase order to provide 100% recycled 48x40 plastic shipping pallets for a nationwide retailer at one of their U.S. warehouse distribution centers.

, Greystone Logistics, Inc. commenced shipping pallets for a recently USD 13.5 million purchase order to provide 100% recycled 48x40 plastic shipping pallets for a nationwide retailer at one of their U.S. warehouse distribution centers. In March 2022, Cabka Group GmbH (together with its subsidiaries, "Cabka"), a leading integrated circular production company, and Dutch Star Companies TWO B.V. ("DSCT"), a particular purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, reached an agreement on forming a business combination to list as Cabka N.V.





Rising Demand for TiO2 from Plastic and Rubber Industry Drives the Titanium Dioxide Market

Polyvinyl Chloride Cliques for an Ambitious Target in Construction Plastic Market





