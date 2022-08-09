Texas: Fort Worth, Irving and Little Elm Proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day
The city of Fort Worth, Irving and Little Elm join community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18.
August 18 - Never Give Up Day - so many people around the world need to hear the words: “Never Give Up”FORT WORTH, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
Resilience is the ability to cope with the loss, change, and trauma that have been inevitable parts of life. We all go through difficult times, we all experience disappointment, loss, change, and we all feel sad, anxious, and stressed at various times in our lives. But building a mindset of determination can get us through even the darkest days.
Never Give Up Day is a global celebration day focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. This celebration was first observed in 2019. However, it was not until 2021, that city mayors approved to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making this day a nationwide celebration day.
Never Give Up Day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
Here are the many cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18 as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Wausau (WI), Elizabethtown (KY)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
