To Help in the Fight Against Fakes, TIC Council Launches Anti-Counterfeiting Resource Page

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIC Council Americas is pleased to announce the launch of an anti-counterfeiting resource page to support efforts to combat and reduce the number of counterfeit products sold to consumers.

The page brings together data, metrics, and recommendations from consumer groups, government agencies, NGOs, and more to provide a one-stop resource. Once there, interested parties can gain an understanding of what a counterfeit is, how it affects TIC organizations, business, and communities, and TIC Council Americas’ recommendations for the ‘Fight Against Fakes.’ Visit the page at here.

“Combating counterfeiting is critical,” said TIC Council Americas Executive Director, Karin Athanas, “As reported by the Customs and Border Patrol, many counterfeit products are low-quality and can cause injuries. Which is why we need to work together to find solutions and reduce the number of counterfeit products reaching consumers. We hope this resource page will educate, inspire, and lead to collaboration among stakeholders and policymakers to act on this critical issue. ”

The resource page will continue to be updated as new guidance and data arise, and TIC Council encourages those working on this issue to reach out and connect with our growing network. Join us – Twitter – LinkedIn – this week to gain insight on the TIC Council’s recommendations for combatting fakes and to join the online conversation.

TIC Council is the global trade federation representing the independent third-party Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) industry which brings together about 100-member companies and organizations from around the world to speak with one voice. Its members provide services across a wide range of sectors: consumer products, medical devices, petroleum, mining and metals, food, and agriculture among others. Through provision of these services, TIC Council members assure that not only regulatory requirements are met, but also that reliability, economic value, and sustainability are enhanced. TIC Council’s members are present in more than 160 countries and the wider TIC sector currently employs more than 1 million people across the globe.

