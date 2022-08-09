Animation Market Worth USD 519.6 million by 2028 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animation Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Animation market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimate by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Animation market size is estimated to be worth USD 298.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 519.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.7% during the review period.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Animation

Caricature

Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Clothes

Toys

Electronic Games

Film and Television

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Animation including: -

Disney

Dreamworks Studios

Blue Sky Studios

Studioghibli

Bones

Sunrise

Gainax

Gonzo

Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc

Akom

Vooz Club

The Walt Disney company

Dreamworks Animation Animation Skg, Inc

Toei Animation Co

Shanda Games Ltd

Global Digital Creations Holdings

Detailed TOC of Global and United States Animation Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Animation by Type

3 Animation by Application

4 Global Animation Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Animation Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

7 Company Profiles

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

