CNC Machine Tools Market Worth USD 35040 million by 2028 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNC Machine Tools Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global CNC Machine Tools market during the forecast period.

The CNC Machine Tools market covers CNC Lathe, CNC Milling Machine, CNC Grinding machine, Others, etc. The typical players include Yamazaki Mazak, DMG Mori Seiki, Okuma Corporation, Makino, DMTG, TRUMPF, JTEKT Corporation, Haas Automation, etc.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global CNC Machine Tools market size is estimated to be worth USD 24150 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 35040 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

CNC Machine Tools Market Segmentation: -

Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding Machine

Others

Segment by Application

Automobile

Machinery Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Others

CNC Lathe is the main type, with a share about 65%. Automobile is the main application, which holds a share over 35%.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

APAC and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market.

Key Players in the CNC Machine Tools Market: -

Yamazaki Mazak

DMG Mori Seiki

TRUMPF

Okuma Corporation

JTEKT Corporation

Makino

GROB-WERKE

Doosan Machine Tools

Haas Automation

GF Machining Solutions

EMAG

Hyundai WIA

Chiron Group

Hermle

Fair Friend Group

Starrag Group

Rifa Precision

The top 5 players occupy about 30% shares of the global market.

Detailed TOC of Global CNC Machine Tools Market Research Report 2022

1 CNC Machine Tools Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production by Region

4 Global CNC Machine Tools Consumption by Region

5 Segment by Type

6 Segment by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 CNC Machine Tools Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

