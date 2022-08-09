CNC Machine Tools Market Worth USD 35040 million by 2028 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNC Machine Tools Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global CNC Machine Tools market during the forecast period.
The CNC Machine Tools market covers CNC Lathe, CNC Milling Machine, CNC Grinding machine, Others, etc. The typical players include Yamazaki Mazak, DMG Mori Seiki, Okuma Corporation, Makino, DMTG, TRUMPF, JTEKT Corporation, Haas Automation, etc.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global CNC Machine Tools market size is estimated to be worth USD 24150 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 35040 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
CNC Machine Tools Market Segmentation: -
Segment by Type
- CNC Lathe
- CNC Milling Machine
- CNC Grinding Machine
- Others
Segment by Application
- Automobile
- Machinery Manufacturing
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
CNC Lathe is the main type, with a share about 65%. Automobile is the main application, which holds a share over 35%.
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
APAC and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market.
Key Players in the CNC Machine Tools Market: -
- Yamazaki Mazak
- DMG Mori Seiki
- TRUMPF
- Okuma Corporation
- JTEKT Corporation
- Makino
- GROB-WERKE
- Doosan Machine Tools
- Haas Automation
- GF Machining Solutions
- EMAG
- Hyundai WIA
- Chiron Group
- Hermle
- Fair Friend Group
- Starrag Group
- Rifa Precision
The top 5 players occupy about 30% shares of the global market.
