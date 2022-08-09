Linerless Labels Market To Reach USD 2.18 Billion By 2027: High demand from the APAC region.

Reports And Data

The rise in the packaging of food and beverage, coupled with increasing application in pharmaceutical packaging solutions

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Linerless Labels Market is forecast to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. They are pressure-sensitive labels and are generally used in packaging. They have applications in various product materials and are also customized to fit all shapes and sizes. From cosmetic products to plants and nursery products, linerless labels are a useful marketing tool that is known for its quality and versatility.

Linerless labels are free of any hassles and are available in different variety of adhesives. Moreover, the growing demand for consumer goods and flexible packaging will propel the demand. However, fluctuations in the price of the raw materials of the product will hamper the market demand. The increase in the demand for biodegradable, eco-friendly, and versatile labels is expected to augment market demand.

Another growing factor of the market is the high demand from the pharmaceutical industry. An increase in the application of these labels in transportation and shipping are anticipated to foster the demand of the market during the forecast period. Brand owners have adopted these labels to increase their brand recognition and enhance the promotional activity, especially for seasonal and regional variants, and respond accordingly.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the linerless label industry. Demand for the product is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand has fast-tracked the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Permanent labels use strong adhesion, which creates a permanent bond between the surface and the label. The permanence of adhesion depends on the face material, environment, surface application, and time. The adhesion used in the label should consider the cold, resistance to heat, moisture, solvents, and chemicals. When peeled, this label leaves a residue.

• Digital Printing technology offers impressive quality and consistency over other options. The colors also show up perfectly over harsh lines, and the quality of the last printed material is as same as the first one. The segment held the largest market share of 3.5% in the year 2019.

• Food and Beverage industry dominated with a market share of 4.7% in the year 2019. In this industry, the packaging is done to provide ingredient information, product identification, and cautionary and warning notifications. The self-adhesive label manufacturers offer label products that can be applied to various substances, and with the growth of the retail sector, the sale of the extensive product category is also increasing.

• An increase in per capita income in emerging nations of the Asia Pacific region has increased the purchasing power of the consumers in recent times. Consumer awareness regarding the product’s detailed description of self-adhesive labels is fueling the market in the forecast period.

• Key participants include CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, R.R Donnelley & Sons Company, Multi-Color Corporation, Sato Holdings Corporation, Hub Labels, Inc., Skanem SA, Gipako, and Cenveo Corporation among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Linerless Labels Market on the basis of Adhesion Type, Printing Technology, Application, and region:

Adhesion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Removable

• Permanent

• Repositionable

• Others

Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Digital Printing

• Flexographic Printing

• Offset Printing

• Inkjet Printing

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Food & Beverage

• Retail

• Pharmaceutical

• Logistics

• Personal Care

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

