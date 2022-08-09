Building Management System Market Worth USD 30547.27 million by 2027 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building Management Systems (BMS) or building automation systems (BAS) are computer based control systems installed in buildings, which monitor and control the building’s electrical and mechanical equipment such as security system, fire system, power system, lighting and ventilation. Building management systems consist of hardware and software.



The global Building Management System market size was valued at USD 13906.43 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.01% during the forecast period, reaching USD 30547.27 million by 2027.

Facility Management

Security Management

Energy Management

Infrastructure Management

Emergency Management

Residential

Industrial

Offices

Hotel

Other Commercial Areas

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Johnson Controls

Azbil

Schneider

Fidelix

Siemens

Airedale

KMC

ASI

Honeywell

UTC

Deos

Cylon

GREAT

SUPCON

Technovator

Beckhoff

ST Electronics

Trane

1 Building Management System Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Building Management System Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Building Management System Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Building Management System Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Building Management System Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Building Management System Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Building Management System Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

