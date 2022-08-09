Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market worth $31.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market size is projected to reach USD 31.3 billion by 2026 from USD 29.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the hospital acquired infection control market can largely be attributed to factors such as the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and the growing awareness of environmental & personal hygiene due to COVID-19. The increasing use of E-beam sterilization, reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and the growing healthcare industry and outsourcing of operation to emerging countries are expected to offer high-growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market"

183 - Tables

48 - Figures

304 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=204343466



Currently, with the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increasing focus on personal hygiene along with the increasing production of medical nonwovens and single-use products such as face masks and gloves. This is further expected to drive the growth of the hospital acquired infection control market in the coming years. On the other hand, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to limit market growth to some extent in the coming years. This, along with factors such as the high cost of endoscope reprocessing and limited reimbursement in developing countries and end-user noncompliance with sterilization standards, is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The global hospital acquired infection control market is consolidated at the top, with many leading market players based in developed countries. The prominent players in this market are STERIS plc (US), Sotera Health Company (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), MMM Group (Germany), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Metrex Research LLC (UK), Miele Group (Germany), Pal International (UK), MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Contec, Inc. (US), MEDALKAN (Greece), Systec GmbH (Germany), C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment (Italy), Continental Equipment Company (US), and BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG (Germany). However, several smaller players have emerged from niche markets in the past few years, competing with global players based on price and service offering. Due to intense competition in the market, major market players increasingly focus on expanding their geographic presence into high growth emerging markets and strengthening their technological competitiveness by acquiring smaller players with the desired technological capabilities or geographical presence.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=204343466



Based on the products and services used in the control of HAIs, the hospital acquired infection control market is segmented into sterilization, disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing products, disinfectants, protective barriers, and other infection control products. In 2020, the protective barrier segment accounted for the largest share of the global hospital acquired infection control market. Once the pandemic situation returns to normalcy, the purchase of protective barriers will witness a downward trend. This is expected to result in a negative growth rate of the protective barriers segment.

Based on end user, the hospital acquired infection control market has been segmented into hospitals & intensive care units (ICUs), ambulatory surgical and diagnostic centers, nursing homes and maternity centers, and other end users (dental clinics, trauma centers, and clinical laboratories). The hospitals & ICUs segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital acquired infection control market in 2020. Growth in this market is majorly attributed to the rising prevalence of HAIs, increasing adoption of single-use medical devices, and rising number of surgical procedures worldwide.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=204343466



Geographical Growth Scenario:

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global hospital acquired infection market. Market growth in this region is characterized by the growing demand for and adoption of sterilization and disinfection products along with services as a result of the rising focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers. The surge in the geriatric population in the coming years and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for hospital acquired infection control to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, and implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection are also propelling the hospital acquired infection market in the region.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the hospital acquired infection control market include STERIS plc (US), Sotera Health Company (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), MMM Group (Germany), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Metrex Research LLC (UK), Miele Group (Germany), Pal International (UK), MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Contec, Inc. (US), MEDALKAN (Greece), Systec GmbH (Germany), C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment (Italy), Continental Equipment Company (US), and BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).



Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Infection Control Market by Product [Sterilization (Steam, Hydrogen Peroxide, EtO), Disinfection (Wipes, Liquids, Disinfectors), Services, E-beam, Face Masks], End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies) (2022 - 2026)

Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Services (Instruments (Dry Heat), Services (Ethylene Oxide, Gamma, Steam), Consumables & Accessories (Sterilization Indicators), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2026





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com