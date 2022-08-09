Lymphocyte Activation Gene - 3 Protein Market Landscape And Its Growth Prospects 2022-2028 | Symphogen A/S, Immutep Ltd.

Lymphocyte Activation Gene - 3 Protein Market

Immune checkpoint receptors such as lymphocyte activation gene - 3 (LAG-3) protein are found on cell surface of effector T cells and regulatory T cells (Tregs).

Top Key Players in the Global Lymphocyte Activation Gene - 3 Protein Market: Bristol-Myers Squibb, Icell Kealex Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, MacroGenics, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Crescendo Biologics Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sutro Biopharma Inc., Symphogen A/S, and Immutep Ltd.

Lymphocyte Activation Gene 3 Protein Market Taxonomy

By Drug -

• BMS-986016 (Relatlimab)

• IMP321

• IMP701

• MGD013

• Others

By Cancer Type -

• Breast Cancer

• Melanoma

• Solid Tumors

• Others

