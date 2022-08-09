Sports Nutrition Market in India 2022: Share, Size, Analysis, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2027

India Sports Nutrition Market Research Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Sports Nutrition Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Sports nutrition products include drinks, supplements, energy bars, protein powders, etc. They are mainly consumed by active adults, professional bodybuilders, and sports enthusiasts to maintain a healthy diet. Sports nutrition products can be plant based or derived from animals. They reduce the effects of injury, fatigue, and delayed recovery and assist in achieving a specific diet plan and improving body composition. Sports nutrition products are utilized by athletes and non-athletic individuals. They are extensively available across supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail channels, etc., across the country.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

India Sports Nutrition Market Trends:

The escalating prevalence of fitness culture and the rising number of clubs and training centers are among the primary factors driving the India sports nutrition market. Besides this, the increasing awareness towards the presence and harmful impacts of synthetic ingredients in supplements and nutritional drinks is further augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, the elevating demand for organic and natural sports nutrition products by individuals is also catalyzing the market across India. Moreover, the leading players are introducing innovative variants with sugar alternatives, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing popularity of nutrient-rich products in the diets of consumers, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to bolster the India sports nutrition market in the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-sports-nutrition-market/requestsample

India Sports Nutrition Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, product type, raw material, distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sports Food

Sports Drinks

Sports Supplements

Breakup by Raw Material:

Animal Derived

Plant-Based

Mixed

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Drug and Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3xdQw8E

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Mango Butter Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Batter and Breader Premixes Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/558263435/blackstrap-molasses-market-report-2021-size-share-analysis-and-forecast-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/563371441/latin-america-animal-feed-market-2021-size-share-trends-industry-growth-and-forecast-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/555043458/kosher-food-market-report-2021-size-share-growth-and-forecast-to-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556079382/dairy-snacks-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-size-share-analysis-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/559500227/humectants-market-report-2021-industry-share-size-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2026

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.