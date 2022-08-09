With 7.0% CAGR, Shisha Tobacco Market Size worth USD 1516.36 million in 2029

Shisha Tobacco Market

Shisha Tobacco Market was valued at USD 882.54 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1516.36 million by 2029.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Shisha Tobacco Market was valued at USD 882.54 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1516.36 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Shisha tobacco is a mixture of tobacco, water, glycerin, flavor components, and aromatic substances, which is then smoked through a hookah apparatus. This flavored and aromatic tobacco is smoked by the majority of population due to its traits of relaxing an individual. With a number of flavor offerings for the product, the market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period due to its widespread adoption. Shisha also known as water pipe tobacco, argileh, maassel, hookah, or narghile in different region globally is a consumed for its relaxing and energizing effect. The shisha tobacco is molasses syrupy form of tobacco consumed through a water pipe or hookah and comes in different flavors. Over the last few years, there has been immense growth in the participation in smoking activities. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of hookah tobacco in various theme-based restaurants, lounges, and cafes and the rising trend of newly added flavors in hookah are fueling the shisha tobacco market growth. Therefore, the market is estimated to grow rapidly over forecasted period.

Some of the major players operating in the shisha tobacco market are

FUMARI (U.S.)

Haze Tobacco (U.S.)

Al Fakher Tobacco Factory (UAE)

SOCIALSMOKE (U.S.)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (Japan)

SOEX (Germany)

Prince Molasses (Morocco)

Romman Shisha (U.S.)

Mazaya (Kuwait )

Ugly Hookah (U.S.)

Cloud Tobacco (U.S.)

Flavors of Americas S.A. (Paraguay)

Al Amir Tobacco (UAE)

STARBUZZTOBACCO. (U.S.)

Nakhla (Iraq)

MujeebSons (India)

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. (India)

The Eastern Company (U.S.)

ALWAHA-TOBACCO. (U.S.)

Scope of the Shisha Tobacco Market Report:

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Surge in Misconception about the Harmful Effects of Water Pipe Smoking

In order to reduce cigarette smoking, many consumers are turning to water pipe smoking. The consumers are largely unaware of the harmful effects of shisha tobacco smoked through water pipes, despite the fact that shisha tobacco smoking is more harmful to health than cigarette smoking. This misconception is widespread among people who smoke and do not smoke. The most common logic supporting this misconception is that water absorbs the majority of the nicotine during shisha tobacco smoking, making it a safer alternative to cigarette smoking. However, despite the tobacco industry's downward spiral, this misconception is the primary reason for shisha tobacco's global growth.

Surge in Female Smokers

As people's lives become more hectic and stressful, the number of male and female smokers has increased. Furthermore, tobacco companies have been releasing feminine-labeled products in order to increase the number of female consumers. Flavor-infused shisha tobacco is becoming increasingly popular among the millennial generation.

The increasing inclination towards shisha tobacco to escape everyday stress and boredom will further propel the growth rate of the shisha tobacco market. Furthermore, the increase in disposable money, rapid urbanization, rise in online retailing coupled with the rapid emergence of the e-commerce industry also boosts the overall market's growth.

Opportunities

Research and Development and Marketing Techniques

Furthermore, the tobacco product manufacturers have invested in developing several low-risk tobacco products to further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the growth in innovative marketing techniques that players use to attract and target potential consumers will further expand the future growth of the shisha tobacco market.

Shisha Tobacco Market Study Objectives

**To analyze and research the global Shisha Tobacco Market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast

**To present the key Instant Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development

**To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel

**To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks

**To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

**To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

The shisha tobacco market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Strong Shisha Tobacco

Mild Shisha Tobacco

Light Shisha Tobacco

Flavor

Fruit

Mint

Chocolate

Caramel

Beverages and Blended Flavors

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary

Report Structure

keyword Market Characteristics

Shisha Tobacco Market Product Analysis

Shisha Tobacco Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Shisha Tobacco Market

Market Background: Shisha Tobacco Market

Recommendations

Appendix

Copyright And Disclaimer

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the expected revenue growth of the Shisha Tobacco Market?

What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?

Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?

Which companies are operating in the Shisha Tobacco Market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Browse Complete Table of Contents at: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-shisha-tobacco-market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes the obtainment of market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

