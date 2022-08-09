Medical Ceramics Market Size to Reach USD 14.86 Billion in 2028 | at a CAGR of 5.7% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for ceramics for usage in medical implants are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a novel research report on global Medical Ceramics market covering current market scenario and market developments between 2018 and 2028. The report offers in-depth analysis of historical and latest market trends along with revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, limitations and opportunities. The report is well curated using statistical methods such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Force and presented using tables, graphs, charts, figures and other pictorial representations to help user understand the market dynamics. The data is collected using extensive primary and secondary research which is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry.

Rising investment in research & development activities by key players to introduce innovative medical ceramic materials is expected to support market revenue growth. Firms dealing with nanotechnology have developed new ranges of nano-biomaterials incorporating hydroxyapatite, a type of bioactive ceramic. Nanoparticles of hydroxyapatite have opened up a window of opportunities for market players in designing enhanced biocompatible ceramic coatings for medical implants and development of nanocomposites with high-strength.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

By product type, bioinert ceramic segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Bioinert ceramics, including zirconia and alumina, are widely used in medical implants to reconstruct, re-establish, or replace degenerated or traumatized human body tissue, owing to exceptional biocompatibility, corrosion restriction behavior, chemical stability, wear resistance, and mechanical strength.

By application, dental segment contributed to a significantly steady market revenue share in 2020. Ceramic dental braces are less painful as these do not lead to irritation of gums. These dental braces either have semi translucent ceramic brackets appropriate for white teeth or colored ceramic appropriate for darker teeth. Also, these braces normally do not chip or break.

Nano-hydroxyapatite bio-ceramic materials hold immense potential in prosthetic applications, owing to similar chemical composition and crystallography with human skeletal tissue, as well as excellent characteristics such as bioactivity, biocompatibility, non-toxicity, and osteoconductivity. Nano-hydroxyapatite materials are used in various applications such as bone void fillers for orthopedics, bone tissue engineering, restoration of periodontal defects, traumatology, and orthopedic implant coating.

Medical ceramics market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, driven by increasing incidence of dental conditions such as caries, rising cases of traumatic injuries, and technological advancements in the field of medical ceramic materials. In addition, presence of key players such as CoorsTek Inc. and Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc. is expected to positively impact market growth in this region.

Some major companies included in the market report are Morgan Advanced Materials, Royal DSM, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Zimmer Biomet, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc., The 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, CoorsTek Inc., Institut Straumann AG, and Kyocera Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Bioactive Ceramics

Bioinert Ceramics

Bioresorbable Ceramics

Piezoceramics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Orthopedics

Fracture Fixation

Joint Replacement

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Dental

Dental Implants

Braces

Crowns & Bridges

Dental Graft & Substitutes

Others

Surgical Instruments

Cardiovascular Implants

Diagnostics Instrument

Plastic Surgery

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key questions covered in the global Medical Ceramics market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Medical Ceramics market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Medical Ceramics market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Medical Ceramics market?

