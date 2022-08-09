With 3.50% CAGR, Global Neuroscience Market Size Worth USD 39.09 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[213+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Neuroscience Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow over USD 39.09 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 3.50% between 2022 and 2028. The market is predicted to be dominated by the rising incidence of brain-related illnesses and the number of developed healthcare systems.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Neuroscience Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Component Type (Instruments, Software, and Services), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Academic Institutes), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Neuroscience Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 31.80 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 39.09 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Neuroscience? How big is the Neuroscience Industry?

Report Overview:

Numerous scientific fields, including language, computation, philosophy, psychology, and chemistry, are related to neuroscience. The neurotic system is studied from a cellular, operational, behavioral, molecular, evolutionary, and therapeutic perspective. Several technologies are available in the neuroscience market that is used to image the nervous system.

The neuroscience market is anticipated to expand over the forecast period due to the accuracy of the equipment used by neuroscientists. The segment uses a variety of methods, including neuro-microscopy and proteomic analysis.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 31.80 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 39.09 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players SCarl ZEISS AG, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems), GE Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corp., EsaoteSpA, HAAG-STREIT Group, Opto fine Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Synaptive Medical, Operating Microscopes, Pridex Medicare Pvt. Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Component Type, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Global Neuroscience Market Dynamics

Rising demand for neuroimaging technology for neuro-related diseases

Neuroscience relies heavily on proteomic technologies, which are in high demand due to their accessibility. The development of neuro-microscopy is aided by technological advances, fostering the expansion of the neuroscience market. Owing to technological advancement, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period. The key reason driving the market expansion is the rising fatalities caused by various neurological disorders, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, and other brain-related conditions.

Other significant growth-inducing elements include the rising demand for neuroimaging technologies and the ongoing research and investigation efforts into brain mapping. The governments of numerous countries are also making positive efforts to raise awareness about neurological illnesses and the available therapeutic choices. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the increased use of microscopy, optogenetics, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and electrophysiology tools in diagnosing various neurological illnesses.

However, the expensive cost of some instruments and ethical issues with animal testing is anticipated to impede market expansion.

Browse the full “Neuroscience Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Component Type (Instruments, Software, and Services), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Academic Institutes), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/neuroscience-market



Neuroscience Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is anticipated that all non-emergent brain imaging procedures and other procedures will be halted. This is anticipated to have a negative impact on the neuroscience business. There has been a flood of studies published to demonstrate how the pandemic has impacted the market that is the subject of the investigation. As a direct result of the epidemic, there is an increased sense of urgency throughout the majority of the world to strengthen mental health services. The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed clinical trial procedures, research and development, and pipeline products, all of which are expected to be affected, resulting in limited growth throughout the predicted time. This is due to the fact that there is a good late-stage product pipeline.

Neuroscience Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Neuroscience Market is segregated based on component type and end users.

The market is divided into Instruments, Software, and Services based on component type. Compared to Software and services, the instrumentation segment generated a sizeable portion of sales. Nevertheless, this segment has a considerable market share due to its high pricing and availability of cutting-edge technology compared to other markets for neuroscience components.

Based on end users, the market is divided into Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Academic Institutes. Hospitals are expected to experience the fastest market growth in the predicted time frame. One of the key elements propelling the hospital segment is the growing desire of patients for hospitals to have a better diagnosis of their neurological problems. In addition, hospitals' high standard of care and the accessibility of cutting-edge technology has favorably influenced the segment's growth.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Neuroscience market include -

Carl ZEISS AG

Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

GE Company

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Medical Corp.

EsaoteSpA

HAAG-STREIT Group

Opto fine Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Synaptive Medical

Operating Microscopes

Pridex Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Neuroscience market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.50% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Neuroscience market size was valued at around USD 31.80 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 39.09 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

During the projected period, the diagnostic laboratories market segment is anticipated to dominate the worldwide neuroscience market.

Increase in Neuroscience research and funding. North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Over the course of the forecast, North America is anticipated to hold the biggest market share. The increase in financing for various neurodegenerative disease research projects, the rise in disease prevalence and awareness, and the existence of significant market participants are the main drivers of market expansion in the investigated area. Key firms are concentrating on launching new items in the area to maintain their industry position.

Additionally, due to an increase in product launches, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow considerably. Thanks to its continuously expanding healthcare infrastructure and sizable target market, China and Japan are leading the charge in the same. Additionally, facilities for brain-related research are being expanded. For instance, the Mumbai, India-based artificial intelligence company Qure.ai recently unveiled new AI-driven technology that facilitates brain interpretation. The platform assists in using CT images to detect internal organ or tissue haemorrhages, fractures, and other serious anomalies in the head.

Recent Developments

NeuroNexus Technologies introduced the NeuroNexus Summa Framework in February 2022. The solution was created for life science researchers and seasoned electrophysiologists who want to quickly integrate electrical signal readouts from biological cells and tissues into their research workflow.

With the launch of a new partnership in December 2021, the Brain Tumor Foundation can offer free brain scans to anyone in the country. Swoop, the first portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system to receive FDA clearance, was developed by Hyperfine, Inc., a pioneering medical device company.

The global Neuroscience market is segmented as follows:

By Component Type

Instruments

Software

Services

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Research Institutes

Academic Institutes

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component Type, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

