Global Research Study on Dental Insurance Market Size Will Reach $289.85 Billion, at 10.65% CAGR by 2027: Demand for dental insurance coverage has surged, propelling the Industry forward, Says Facts and Factors

[187+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Dental Insurance Market size & share is estimated to grow about USD 289.85 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of approximately 10.65% between 2021 and 2027. The North American region managed to hold the greatest market share of roughly 41% because of its increased acceptance of dental insurance.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dental Insurance Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 168.27 billion in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 289.85 billion mark by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.65% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.”

What is Dental Insurance? How big is the Dental InsuranceIndustry?

Report Overview:

Dental insurance is a type of medical insurance that only covers a person's dental or oral health and reimburses individuals for any dental charges they incur. Preferred provider organizations (PPO), dental health maintenance organizations (DHMO), and indemnity policies are some of the more comprehensive dental insurance coverage options. Dental insurance can help cover the cost of dental treatment, ranging from fundamental preventative care to significant dental repair, but the specifics of the plan and the coverage it provides determine whether this is the case.

This industry does not include reinsurance of dental plans; however, revenue from all dental insurance providers, such as commercial health insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid, is included. This sector does not include reinsurance of dental plans. The global dental insurance market is growing because of a number of things, such as the high cost of dental procedures, the fast rise of dental problems around the world, and more people becoming aware of how important it is to have dental insurance.

Market Drivers

High occurrence of oral ailments to steer the market expansion

Oral disorders are common non-communicable ailments and can impact people throughout their lifespan causing pain as well as discomfort. Many of the oral ailments include tooth decay, oral cancers, periodontal disorders, oro-dental trauma, oral manifestations of HIV, noma, and cleft lip & palate. They account for a large part of the oral ailment burden. All these factors are expected to steer the growth of the dental insurance market over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, escalating cases of oral disorders witnessed among the geriatric population are predicted to generate awareness pertaining to dental insurance among individuals as a result of recurrent dental treatment for oral disorders. This, in turn, will boost market growth trends. Apart from this, high costs of dental treatments are likely to boost the expansion of the dental insurance industry over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, growing medical tourism activities across the globe will inhibit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Browse the full "Dental Insurance Market By Insurance Type (Basic/Minor, Major & Preventive), By Mode of Distribution (Corporates, Insurance Agents and Online Channel), and By End-User (Families and Individuals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021-2027" Report at



Dental Insurance Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 outbreak, dental insurance providers have been largely affected, which has resulted in massive loss for insurers across the country. This is due to the fact that consecutive lockdowns, social distancing norms, and an increased number of COVID-19 positive cases have all been occurring.

Dental Insurance Market: SegmentationAnalysis

Basic/Minor segment to dominate the insurance type landscape

The basic/Minor segment is predicted to register the highest growth in terms of both revenue and CAGR. It is likely to record the highest CAGR of nearly 5.6% during the period from 2021 to 2027. The segment offers coverage to major dental problems like emergency care for stainless steel (prefabricated) crowns, root canal treatment, periodontal surgery, periodontal scaling & root planning, routine tooth extractions, pain relief, recementing dental crowns, composite fillings, sedative fillings, and non-routine x-rays.

Corporates segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market growth

The corporates segment is expected to accrue proceeds worth nearly USD 100 billion by 2027. Moreover, dental insurances are directly purchased by the corporate firms and they are provided in groups in the various corporate offices. In addition to this, corporate dental insurances have become the latest trend. All these aspects will steer the segmental growth over the forecast period.

The global Dental Insurance market is segmented as follows:

By Insurance Type

Basic/minor

Major

Preventive

By Mode of Distribution

Corporates

Insurance Agents

Online Channel

By End-User

Families

Individuals

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Dental Insurance market include -

Aetna Inc.

Aflac Incorporated

Ameritas

Allianz

AXA

Cigna

Delta Dental

Envivas

Humana

HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich)

MetLife Services and Solutions LLC

OneExchange

3M

United HealthCare Services Inc.

and Others/among others

Key Insights from Primary Research:

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Dental Insurance industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Dental Insurance Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Dental Insurance Industry?

What segments does the Dental Insurance Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Dental Insurance Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

North America to lead the overall market revenue growth

The regional market expansion is credited to the high presence of the key industry players in the region along with high consciousness pertaining to the advantages of purchasing dental insurance in the region. Apart from this, huge costs of dental treatments in countries like the U.S. have forced people to purchase dental insurance.

Key players involved in dental insurance business include Nippon Life Insurance Company, United HealthCare Services, Inc., Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, MetLife Services and Solutions, EnvivasKrankenversicherung AG, Zurich Insurance Company Group, Cigna, Aetna, Inc., American International Group, Inc., AXA, Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., Delta Dental, AFLAC INCORPORATED, LLC (MetLife, Inc.), and Allstate Benefits.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 168.27 Billion Projected Market Size in 2027 USD 289.85 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.65% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2027 Key Market Players Aetna Inc., Aflac Incorporated, Ameritas, Allianz, AXA, Cigna, Delta Dental, Envivas, Humana, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, OneExchange, 3M, United HealthCare Services, Inc., and Others/among others Key Segment By Insurance Type, By Mode of Distribution, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

