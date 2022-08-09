Copper Sulfate pentahydrate Market 2030 | Rising Demand for Fungicides for Use in Agricultural Fields
Reports And Data
The global copper sulfate pentahydrate market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2030
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global copper sulfate pentahydrate market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2030. Increasing agricultural activities globally and rising demand for fungicides for use in agricultural fields are some of the major factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Fungicides are chemical compounds or biological agents that are used to prevent, destroy, or control fungi or fungal spores. The increased focus on crop yield and quality is projected to fuel the demand for fungicides globally.
Copper sulfate pentahydrate is a white crystalline solid with the chemical formula CuSO4·5H2O. It is used for manufacturing fungicides, algaecides, root killers, and herbicides for use in both, agricultural and non-agricultural settings. It is also used as an antimicrobial and molluscicide. The ever-increasing global population, coupled with changing dietary habits of people are major factors expected to fuel demand and need for food crops globally. This, in turn, is expected to drive demand for copper sulfate pentahydrate as it is widely used in agriculture in order to obtain large amount of yields.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5110
Major companies
BASF SE
DowDuPont Inc.
Akzo Nobel N.V.
LANXESS Corporation
Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.
Atul Ltd.
and Cu2O Technologies.
However, some fungi are capable of adapting to elevated levels of copper ions, which may act as a restraint for market revenue growth. Another challenge faced by manufacturers is the presence of substitutes such as sulfuric acid, hydrogen peroxide, and sodium chloride, which can hamper copper sulfate pentahydrate market revenue growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high demand for the product from end-use industries such as agriculture, construction, and healthcare is expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for major market players in the coming years.
To know more about the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/copper-sulfate-pentahydrate-market
Segments covered in the report:
Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Agriculture
Fruits & Vegetables
Cereals & Grains
Ornamental Plants
Construction
Healthcare
Wound Healing
Anti-bacterial
Anti-fungal
Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5110
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Browse More Related Research Reports:
Aluminum Extrusion Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-extrusion-market
Hybrid Composites Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hybrid-composites-market
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-silicone-rubber-market
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Nikhil Morankar
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn