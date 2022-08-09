Copper Sulfate pentahydrate Market 2030 | Rising Demand for Fungicides for Use in Agricultural Fields

Reports And Data

The global copper sulfate pentahydrate market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2030

The global copper sulfate pentahydrate market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2030. Increasing agricultural activities globally and rising demand for fungicides for use in agricultural fields are some of the major factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Fungicides are chemical compounds or biological agents that are used to prevent, destroy, or control fungi or fungal spores. The increased focus on crop yield and quality is projected to fuel the demand for fungicides globally.

Copper sulfate pentahydrate is a white crystalline solid with the chemical formula CuSO4·5H2O. It is used for manufacturing fungicides, algaecides, root killers, and herbicides for use in both, agricultural and non-agricultural settings. It is also used as an antimicrobial and molluscicide. The ever-increasing global population, coupled with changing dietary habits of people are major factors expected to fuel demand and need for food crops globally. This, in turn, is expected to drive demand for copper sulfate pentahydrate as it is widely used in agriculture in order to obtain large amount of yields.

Major companies

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

LANXESS Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

and Cu2O Technologies.

However, some fungi are capable of adapting to elevated levels of copper ions, which may act as a restraint for market revenue growth. Another challenge faced by manufacturers is the presence of substitutes such as sulfuric acid, hydrogen peroxide, and sodium chloride, which can hamper copper sulfate pentahydrate market revenue growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high demand for the product from end-use industries such as agriculture, construction, and healthcare is expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for major market players in the coming years.

Segments covered in the report:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Agriculture

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Ornamental Plants

Construction

Healthcare

Wound Healing

Anti-bacterial

Anti-fungal

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

