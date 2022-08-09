SOLOMON ISLANDS AND JAPAN SIGN GRANT AID FOR COVID-19 SUPPORT

Submit Release
The Governments of Solomon Islands and Japan on Sunday 7th August 2022, signed the Exchange of Notes for Japanese grant aid under the Social and Economic Program of Japan for an approximate 200 million Yen, which is equivalent to SBD10.9 million.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele (MP) and the Japanese Ambassador to Solomon Islands, H.E MIWA Yoshiaki formalized an arrangement for the procurement of negative pressure mobile container isolation wards to support COVID 19 efforts. The fully equipped isolation wards will be built in four (4) provincial hospitals including the National Referral Hospital.

Ambassador MIWA in his remarks reinforced Japan’s continuous support to the Social and Economic development of Solomon Islands and states Japan will continue to support the Government of Solomon Islands with its development plans in the years ahead.

Minister Manele in response acknowledged the Government and people of Japan for their unwavering support to Solomon Islands and reminds that this partnership will continue to harness and strengthen our friendship.

The event hosted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade was attended and witnessed by the visiting Japanese State Minister of Defence, Hon. Makoto ONIKI, the Minister of Health and Medical Services, Hon. Dr Culwick Togamana (MP), Senior Government Officials of both Governments and personnel from the visiting Japanese defence delegation.

