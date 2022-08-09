10th AAMDC deputy commander to provide an update on European air defence at Air and Missile Defence Technology 2022

Air and Missile Defence Technology 2022

Col. Bruce Bredlow, deputy commander of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, is set to give a keynote briefing at Air and Missile Defence Technology 2022.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce keynote speaker, Colonel Bruce Bredlow, Deputy Commanding Officer, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army, for the Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference. This unique networking conference will return on 17-18 November 2022, in London, UK, to provide a valuable forum for leading nations to share insight into how they are modernising their AMD capabilities and how they are working together to strengthen their collective defence structures.

On day two of the conference, Colonel Bruce Bredlow will provide a briefing on ‘Evaluating the capabilities of the 10th AAMDC’, which will cover the following key points:

• An update on the implementation of the M-SHORAD; Defending manoeuvre forces in an increasingly complex Air and Missile Defence environment

• Ongoing work with allies to ensure interoperability and holistic missile protection

• Looking forward at the strategic challenges for the 10th AAMDC and the preparations to overcome them

Colonel Bruce Bredlow currently serves as the Deputy Commanding Officer of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command in Kaiserslautern, Germany. He also serves as the Chairman for the NATO Panel on Air and Missile Defense.

His service includes 24 years in the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery. He has served at every echelon from platoon to AAMDC, to include battalion command and selection for brigade command. He also served in the NATO Joint Forces Command in Naples, Italy.

Col. Bredlow graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff Course and the US Air Force Air War College.

As a returning speaker, he is excited to be participating at this conference again to provide delegates with an insight into his current work and on the opportunities and challenges in this industry.

Col. Bredlow took part at last year’s conference as a speaker and commented in an interview with us, “…I’m excited to learn more about future developments from allies and partners and future technological developments from industry experts. It is an exciting time to be an air defender, one in which it is especially critical to develop interoperability with our allies and partners. The presentations at this conference will provide a shared understanding of where we all are and where we are going so we can calibrate our future integration efforts for maximum effect.”

The two-day agenda features exclusive sessions from the USA, UK, Spain, Sweden, Poland, NATO, and many more leading nations.

Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference

16th-17th November 2022

The Hilton London Kensington Hotel, London, UK

