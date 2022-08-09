Morocco Records 74 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, August 9 - Morocco recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 308 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,881,011 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,372,022, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,705,951 people have received the third dose of the vaccine, while 30,215 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,262,696, while recoveries increased to 1,244,486, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (19), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (19), Eastern region (17), Souss-Massa (06), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (06), Marrakech-Safi (04), Fez-Meknes (02) and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,259, with two deaths reported in the past 24 hours in the regions of Casablanca-Settat and Souss-Massa.

The number of active cases has dropped to 1,951, while 09 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 61.

MAP 08 August 2022