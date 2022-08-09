Tiktok Icon KingCarlX Hosts Charitable Giveaway With Christy’s Foundation at the Downtown LA Women’s Shelter

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Famed TikTok creative and rapper Carl Dawson, also known as KingCarlX, partnered with the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christy’s Foundation to offer support to downtown LA’s homeless and domestic abuse victims. These victims were offered care, support and everyday supplies to make their Saturday morning a bit more joyful as they continue their journey to self love and healing.

The charitable event was held Saturday at the downtown LA women’s shelter, first founded in 1978, Downtown’s Women’s Center provides permanent supportive housing for women, was the first organization to provide critical time intervention in the Western part of the U.S, and exclusively serves in the skid row community with its own health clinic open to all women. In addition the Downtown’s Women’s Center is the only organization in the Los Angeles area that exclusively focuses on serving and empowering women homelessness, making this organization a true haven for the women in our communities.

Both KingCarlX and Christy’s Foundation together joined efforts to connect with the community, learn about the everyday struggles these women face and provide them with greater access to necessities and exciting opportunities. Here, participants were gifted items such as: apparel, undergarments, body shapers, Nike shoes, socks, food and even a free meet and greet with Tiktok’s famous KingCarlX.

KingCarlX, was one of the event’s most active and primary organizers, shooting to prominence on TikTok with 5.8 million followers. He has always remained humble and caring, even using his platform and voice to give back in the most compassionate ways to his community.

TikTok, a short-form video hosting social media platform, has taken the world by storm and quickly grew to be one of the top influential platforms among social media users of all ages, worldwide. 21-year-old Carl Dawson, a viral creator on the app who also goes by his handle @KingCarlX, saw his fame skyrocket on the platform as his following reached a substantial 5.8 million. KingCarlX is known and loved on TikTok for his creativity, humor, and personality. KingCarlX shows the world his gifts through short videos, pranks, and challenges. A truly unique influence who enjoys keeping the world a more positive place, with entertainment and laughter.



This American social media star additionally, expresses his originality and talent with his music career as a rapper. In 2019, KingCarlX released his first single “Kicking Through Your Door,” and has since created a name for himself in the music industry with his loyal fan base support. No doubt we will continue to see this hot rising star in many more future projects to come.

Christy’s Foundation, was also one of the event’s primary organizers, Christy’s foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial aid and assistance to women and children with specific needs these include medical care, dental care, mental health care, and educational services for which other resources are insufficient or nonexistent. Christy’s Foundation has provided funding for these programs including medical consultations, psychological counseling, hearing tests, prescriptions, eyeglasses, computers, summer school, toys, clothing, and books.

This foundation serves as a safety net for women and children who have “fallen through the cracks” of existing agencies and charitable organizations. Through a network of community service providers and contacts, they look for those in genuine need that do not qualify for assistance from alternate resources. The goal is to slowly help create a brighter future for the women and children in this community.





