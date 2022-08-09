Bio Based Leather Market to Garner USD 35952.21 million, Globally, by 2029 at 10.20% CAGR: Data Bridge Market Research

Bio Based Leather Market

Polyester polyols made from bio-based succinic acid and 1, 3-propanediol make up bio-based leather. Bio-based leather fabric is made up of 70% renewable materials and provides increased performance as well as environmental protection.

The Global Bio-Based Leather Market was valued at USD 16530.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 35952.21 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

The top-notch Bio-Based Leather market report contains market research analysis that helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, buying intentions, etc. It endows with all the guidelines for the planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. This credible report also includes an across-the-board evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. With the data and insights covered in this business report, the marketing of goods can be made efficient and economical which leads to the elimination of all types of wastage. A worldwide Bio-Based Leather market survey report is an indispensable model to have increments in business activities, qualitative work done, and enhanced profits.

Market Analysis and Size

The increased awareness of adopting sustainable products among a significant portion of the population will serve as a key growth factor for the bio-based leather market. The bio-based leather market is predicted to increase significantly in response to the growing demand for cruelty-free leather. Additionally, their increased usage across a variety of applications, including footwear, furniture, vehicle door panels, dashboards, rear self, seat coverings, headrests, steering covers, clothes, sports, bags, wallets, gadgets, and more has been strong development in the manufacturing sector, which further increases the overall growth for the market.

The consistent Bio-Based Leather market research report is generated with the combination of the best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology. It provides an explanation of methodical investigation of the existing scenarios of the global market which takes into account respective market dynamics. With the market data of this marketing report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market for this industry can be identified and analyzed. Excellent practice models and method of research has been utilized in this report that reveals the best opportunities to thrive in the market. While bringing forth a global Bio-Based Leather market report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored.

Competitive Landscape and Bio-Based Leather Market Share Analysis

The bio-based leather market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to the bio-based leather market.

Some of the major players operating in the bio-based leather market are

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Bolt Threads Inc. (U.S.)

Ananas Anam (U.K.)

Modern Meadows (U.S.)

Nat-2 (Germany)

Natural Fiber Welding Inc. (U.S.)

Ultrafabrics (U.S.)

MycoWorks(U.S.)

ECCO Leather (Netherlands)

VEGEA(Italy)

Fruitleather Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Tjeerd Veenhoven studio (Netherlands)

ARD (Canada)

Flokser A.S. (Turkey)

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products (U.S.)

Parexel International Corporation (U.S.)

Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (U.S.)

Atlas Hessen Biotech (Germany)

Bio-Based Leather Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

Drivers

Adverse Impact of Leather

Traditional pre-tanning and tanning procedures produce the most pollution, accounting for roughly 90% of a tannery's overall pollution. Salt, lime sludge, sulfides, and acids are among the contaminants found in tannery wastewater. Furthermore, rearing the animals whose skin is finally turned into leather necessitates a large amount of water and pastureland that must be cleared of trees. Arsenic, a tanning ingredient, has long been linked to lung cancer in people who are often exposed to it. Livestock production uses a lot of fossil fuels, and real leather has nearly three times the negative environmental effect of its synthetic alternatives, such as polyurethane (PU) leather. The increased awareness regarding the adverse effect of leather further boosts the demand for the bio-based leather market.

Increased Demand for Environment-friendly Products

The manufacturing method of bio-based leather has no negative effects compared to actual leather or PU/PVC-based leather. Natural fibers such as flax or cotton fibers blended with palm, soybean, corn, and other plants are being used to make bio-based leather by the makers. The pineapple leaves are considered a waste product that is upscaled into something useful without consuming a lot of resources. Pineapple-fiber shoes, handbags, and other items have already hit the market. Similarly, collagen-based on yeast fermentation, mushrooms, byproducts from food industries, cactus, and other cell-based, mycelium-based, byproduct-based sources can be used to produce bio-based leather. The bio-based leathers are environment friendly as they have no negative impact as compared to the actual leather. Consequently, owing to this factor market is projected to have accelerated growth.

The increasing awareness about the advantage of using lubricant-based products due to their corrosion-resistant, nonflammable, and nontoxic properties will further propel the bio-based leather market's growth rate. Additionally, the growth in trade by air transportation will also drive market value growth. The expansion of the automotive industry and the increase in defense budgets are other market growth determinants that are projected to bolster the market's growth.

Opportunities

Awareness and Research and Development

Furthermore, the growing public awareness of animal abuse and broad environmental deterioration has piqued the curiosity of many entrepreneurs who are seizing the chance to make a difference, which further extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, continuous research and development will further expand the bio-based leather market's future growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Bio-Based Leather Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the bio-based leather market. The global epidemic has impacted practically every industry on the planet, including the leather industry. Due to the escalating effects of the pandemic on the worldwide supply chain and volatility in raw material prices, the global bio-based leather industry's growth rate declined by up to 0.1 percent. The reduction in this example is due to a significant drop in demand for footwear, automobiles, clothing, and accessories. This is extremely important to the fashion industry.

On the brighter side, the market is estimated to revive as individual regulatory bodies begin to relax these enforced lockdowns. The suspended and canceled operations will continue and as a result, the market is estimated to expand.

Recent Development

In July 2021, Dole and Ananas Anam Ltd. formed cooperation to achieve the Zero Waste target. The main goal of this collaboration is to gain access to a bigger amount of pineapple fibers in order to meet Pinatex's growing demand.

In January 2020, Toray Industries, Inc. stated that it has completed proceedings to acquire all of Alva Sweden AB's issued and outstanding shares, a maker of cushions for vehicle airbag systems. On August 28, 2019, Toray declared its intention to make this deal.

Global Bio-Based Leather Market Scope

The bio-based leather market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Source

Mushroom

Pineapple

Cork

Leftover Fruits

Others

Application

Footwear

Furnishing

Automotive

Clothing

Bags and Wallets

Sports

Electronics

Others

Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Bio-Based Leather Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The bio-based leather market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, source, application, and sales channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the bio-based leather market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth in this region is attributed to rising demand for footwear, garments, and accessories made of bio-based leather coupled with the implementation of stringent environmental regulations within the region.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increasing government regulations associated with carbon emission and the high economic growth in the emerging countries in the region.

Key questions answered

what is the growth rate of the Bio-Based Leather Market?

Which Countries Data is covered in the Bio-Based Leather Market?

What are the Main Data Pointers Covered in the Bio-Based Leather Market Report?

What are the Major Players Operating in the Bio-Based Leather Market?

