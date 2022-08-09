Frozen Food Market Report 2022-2027: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Frozen Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global frozen food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.67% during 2022-2027. Frozen food products are processed foods that are preserved at acute cold temperatures and then stored in freezers for later use. In terms of product types, they can be categorized into vegetable snacks, meat products, seafood, fruits, etc. Frozen food items have a slower decomposition process as the residual moisture in them is turned into ice which inhibits the growth of most bacterial species. They retain the nutrients for extended periods and aid in reducing food wastage. Consequently, frozen food variants are in high demand among consumers across the globe.

COVID-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Frozen Food Market Trends:

The growing food and beverage industry is primarily driving the frozen food market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences towards ready-to-eat (RTE) and convenience food, owing to the busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, are also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing product utilization in hotels, cafes, and restaurants to reduce the overall cooking time and prepare novel dishes with high-quality exotic ingredients is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the elevating usage of attractive and sustainable packaging solutions and the launch of aggressive promotional activities through social media channels by leading manufacturers to improve the customer base are further augmenting the global market. Moreover, the expanding online food retail platforms are expected to bolster the frozen food market in the coming years.

Frozen Food Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global frozen food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Aryzta A.G.

• Associated British Foods plc

• Bellisio Foods Inc. (Charoen Pokphand Foods)

• Cargill Incorporated

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• JBS S.A.

• Jeanie Marshal Foods Ltd

• Kellogg Company

• McCain Foods Limited

• Nestlé S.A.

• Wawona Frozen Foods

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global frozen food market on the basis of product type, frozen vegetable snacks, frozen meat products, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Frozen Vegetable Snacks

• Frozen Meat Products

• Frozen Vegetables and Fruits

Frozen Vegetable Snacks Breakup by Type:

• French Fries

• Bites, Wedges and Smileys

• Aloo Tikki

• Nuggets

• Others

Frozen Meat Products Breakup by Type:

• Chicken

• Fish

• Pork

• Mutton

• Others

Frozen Vegetables Breakup by Type:

• Green Peas

• Corn

• Mixed Vegetables

• Carrot

• Cauliflower

• Others

Frozen Fruits Breakup by Type:

• Strawberries

• Berries (Raspberries, Blueberries and Blackberries)

• Cherries

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

