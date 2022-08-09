Tamanu Oil Market Size is Anticipated to Boom at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rapidly growing use of cosmetics and personal care products are expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tamanu oil market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2030. Factors such as rising prevalence of various skin disorders, increasing consciousness regarding aesthetic appeal among women as well as men globally, and rapidly growing use of cosmetics and personal care products are expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. For instance, acne is one of the most prevalent skin disease in the United States, affecting around 50 million people each year. Acne generally begins during puberty and affects large number of teenagers and young adults. In addition, around 85% of persons between the ages of 12 and 24 years have at least minor acne. This is expected to fuel demand for products containing tamanu oil, as it is known to reduce acne scars.

Increasing popularity and use of natural and organic ingredients-based cosmetics, growing purchasing power among users, rising trend of purchasing from E-commerce websites and apps globally, especially in developing countries, are other major factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global market to a significant extent over the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals used to manufacture cosmetics and personal care products. This is leading to shifting preference of users towards natural and organic products, which are perceived to be safer and more effective than synthetic chemicals-based products. In addition, growing number of working women globally, coupled with rising inclination for trying new and innovative natural products such as those products that are easy to carry to office and parties are expected to drive demand for tamanu oil-based skin care products, as these help to maintain youthful appearance.

Top Players in the Global Tamanu Oil Market:

Amyris Inc.

Biosource Naturals LLC

Connock London

Deoiling Technologies LLP

Eco-Tan Pty Ltd.

From Nature With Love LLC

Gromax Agro Chemicals Ltd.

Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.

Proganix LLC

The Jojoba Company.

Some of the factors restraining revenue growth of the global market include lack of awareness regarding the benefits of tamanu oil among consumers and some of the personal care product manufacturers. Also, high cost of raw materials is another major factor that could hamper market revenue growth to some extent.

Market segmentation based on Product Type Outlook:

Carrier Oil

Skincare Oil

Cosmetics

Application Outlook:

Acne Scars

Wound Healing

Burns & Sunburns

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drugstores/Pharmacies

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

