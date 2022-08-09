Peritoneal Dialysis Market Overview, Size, Share Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Market Size – USD 3.88 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3 %, Market Trends –Surging demand for hassle free blood filtering treatment procedur

Increase in number of renal failure due to diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and stress, are the key factors influencing industry growth.

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market size was valued at USD 3.88 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to exceed USD 5.85 Billion in terms of revenue at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2028. The market growth is driven by expanding global geriatric population base, increasing incidence of ESRD (End-stage renal disease), and the rising acceptance of home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Peritoneal dialysis is the filtering of blood along with the elimination of waste fluids by using the peritoneal membrane, the body’s natural filter. The advantages associated with peritoneal dialysis include no use of needles, minimum clinic visits, and provides continuous therapy, which acts more like natural kidneys. This method is mostly performed at home and principally works to remove excess waste products and fluid from the blood.

ESRD, which is generally known as kidney failure is a one of the key factors for growth of the market. Diabetes is the most usual cause of ESRD, whereas high blood pressure is another common cause of ESRD. High blood pressure and diabetes are the most common chronic disease population across the globe. The shortage of kidneys for transplantation owing to stringent regulations in several countries may stimulate industry growth in the coming years. Moreover, a growing aging population that needs long term care requirements, raising awareness about hospital-acquired infections and increased patient preference of advanced kidney treatment will offer lucrative opportunities for the global peritoneal dialysis market growth through 2028.

Market Dynamics:

Growth in the historic period resulted from the rapid growth in the elderly population, strong economic growth in emerging markets, decline in oil prices, and health insurance reforms globally. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access, shortages of skilled human resources, difficulty in manufacturing biologics, and regulatory changes.

Going forward, faster economic growth, technological developments and the increasing prevalence of diseases due to rising busy and sedentary lifestyles will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are rising interest rates, increasing awareness of alternative therapies and natural remedies, government provisions in healthcare services, and stringent government regulations.

Regional Outlook:

North America is the largest market for healthcare, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Due to favorable regulations and policies in these regions, healthcare industry is rapidly growing. As the market in developed countries is nearly saturated, market players have shifted their focus toward the developing regions, especially the emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

Competitive Outlook:

The prominent factors favoring market growth include increasing launches and initiatives by the market players to provide rapid treatment for addressing the diseases of the patients in the healthcare industry. Market-trend-based strategies for the healthcare market include increasing the adoption of bundled payments, using digital tools, increasing collaborations across industries and companies, focusing on the development of new medicines, and adopting hybrid imaging technology. Players adopted strategies in the healthcare industry include acquiring companies in similar industries to expand their presence and focusing on offering quality products and services.

The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Baxter International, B. Braun, Nipro, Melsungen, Covidien, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Dialysis Clinic, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Fresenius Medical Care, Medical Components, NephroPlus, Huaren Pharmaceutical, Northwest Kidney Centers, NxStage Medical, Satellite Healthcare, Renal Services, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, U.S. Renal Care, and Sandor, among others.

Further, the report segments the Peritoneal Dialysis market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and technology among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

