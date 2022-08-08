UZBEKISTAN, August 8 - President chairs a meeting on new cooperation projects with neighboring countries

On August 8, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on enhancing cooperation with Central Asian countries.

Partnership with Central Asian states is developing dynamically. Over the past five years, the volume of Uzbekistan’s trade with them has increased 2.5 times and exceeded $6 billion. In Uzbekistan, 1.7 thousand companies have been opened with the participation of capital from neighboring countries.

New projects and proposals for enhancing economic cooperation with Central Asian countries were discussed at the meeting.

The issue of developing and maintaining a national rating of investment attractiveness of regions for further development of small and medium-sized businesses in the country was considered.

The Head of the state gave specific instructions on the issues discussed at the meeting

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan