Leading London Security Guard Firm Fahrenheit Security Bolsters Management

Fahrenheit Security expands management team as revenue grows

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, ENGLAND, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The security services company has expanded its management team after a surge in new business across London

Fahrenheit Security Ltd, a London-based leader in Security Guarding Services, appointed Robert Simon as its new Operations Manager on 8 August 2022. Robert has a vast amount of experience in the security sector, serving in the industry since the early 2000s. Co-founder and Commercial Director Paul Quinn comments that Robert’s addition to the team is a “no brainer” amid record-breaking sales results, as the organisation recovers from the impact of Covid-19 restrictions and expands its client portfolio.

From Superdry’s covert plain clothed security team to becoming a member of Sainsbury’s elite quick response unit, Robert has an array of experience from the ground up and he’s developed a knack for spotting shoplifters. He will now be tasked with overseeing operations across central London. Furthermore, Robert has previously worked with Frasers Group in a contract management capacity in Flannel’s London flagship store on Oxford Street.

Co-founder and Managing Director Timothy Teixeira said: “Robert is an energetic believer of the need for a personable approach to security guard companies’ management in London”. Timothy adds: “He will be instrumental in retaining the right approach to our London operations and management strategy, and with him, we are in a stronger position to continue our mission of achieving better outcomes through our customised solutions and performance management strategies which offer quantifiable value to our clients.”

About: Fahrenheit Security fills a void in the London Security Sector by providing credible, reliable, image conscious and customer service focused security services. With Fahrenheit Security’s networks and affiliates, it handpicks staff from Security, Police, Military and Hospitality backgrounds. Fahrenheit Security’s Head Office is located at Mayfair Point, South Molton Street, W1 giving clients unrivalled management support.

