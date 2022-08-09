Ethanoic Acid Market Opportunity Assessment, Key Vendor Analysis, Forecast to 2022-2030

Reports And Data

The global ethanoic acid market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethanoic acid market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by its use as an anti-infective in fungal treatments, its utilization as a sour additive in food components, and production of vinyl acetate monomer.

Ethanoic acid, also known as acetic acid, is an important organic, carboxylic acid that is acidic and colorless, and prepared by the fermentation and oxidation of natural carbohydrates. It is implemented as a sour agent in vinegar, pickled vegetables, sauces, and condiments, and as a spice raw material owing to its characteristic of acting as a pH controller and maintaining the right pH level of food. Furthermore, it enhances the sour flavor of the cuisine to improve the taste. It also fulfills other key objectives of extending the shelf-life of packed articles and combining them with other substances to be used as a preservative, which increases the demand for addition in eatables. It is employed in manufacturing of carbonated drinks for preparation of carbonated water, which is added to soft drinks and beer.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Ethanoic Acid Market: Ineos Group Ltd. (U.K.), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co. Ltd. (China), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company (China), Yankuang Cathay Coal Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China), Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Market Overview:

Use of the product for treatments and disinfecting in the pharmaceutical sector is a key factor expected to drive growth for the market owing to its antiseptic and antifungal properties. The dental hygiene sector utilizes it in toothpaste and mouthwashes because it is antimycotic. It is also used to clean tiles, showers, bathtubs, and other surfaces that come into touch with water or bodily fluids in hospitals and healthcare centers as it interferes with the metabolic processes of microorganisms, such as pseudomonas, enterococci, streptococci, and staphylococci and prevents their growth and spread. Moreover, it is added to shampoos and conditioners as an anti-dandruff component, and in topical lotions to treat skin disorders, including acne and eczema. The diverse applications of the product contribute to the benefits, leading to revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Ethanoic Acid market investigation report assesses the global market for the Ethanoic Acid industry and provides revenue and capability forecasts for the projected period of 2030. The factors that drive the industry's growth are highlighted in the report. The report divides the Ethanoic Acid market into main categories such as forms, applications, end-users, technology, and others for a better understanding. These segments are thoroughly examined in order to provide a more accurate outlook for the global and regional markets. The report also examines the industry's major players, including their product portfolios, company overviews, strategic growth strategies, revenue generation, market share and market size, geographic presence, and development and manufacturing capabilities.

The Ethanoic Acid market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Ethanoic Acid market.

The global Ethanoic Acid market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Acetic acid

Glacial acetic acid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Vinyl acetate monomer

Purified terephthalic acid

Acetate esters

Acetic anhydride

Medical and other industrial solvent

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

