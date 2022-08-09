AR and VR in Healthcare Market To Reach US$ 28.81 Bn at a CAGR of 34.5% by 2029

Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market

AR and VR in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Analysis to grow at a CAGR of 34.5% by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the Global AR and VR in Healthcare Market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market is tend to be around 34.5% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 28.81 billion by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Augmented reality and virtual reality techniques are increasingly being used in surgery and diagnostics. Systems such as touch surgery use virtual reality to provide a view of the patient's anatomy and physiology, providing an opportunity for operating room surgeons. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of augmented reality and virtual reality markets. Virtual reality technology is beneficial not only to doctors but also to patients. This effectively allows the patient to see a doctor, which is very convenient.

Key players operating in the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market include:

Intuitive Surgical (US)

CAE HEALTHCARE (US)

3D Systems, Inc. (US)

Hologic, Inc (US)

Laerdal Medical (Norway)

DAQRI (US)

Medical Realities Ltd (UK)

Artheer, Inc (US)

Orca Health (US)

EchoPixel Inc (US)

Alphabet, Inc (US)

AppliedVR,Inc (US)

HTC (Taiwan)

General Electric (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Siemens (Germany)

Layar (Netherlands)

WorldViz,Inc (US)

No. of AR and VR in Healthcare Market Report pages: 350

Regional Analysis of the AR and VR in Healthcare Market:

The global AR and VR in Healthcare Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Global AR and VR in Healthcare Market Research Report 2022-2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 AR and VR in Healthcare Production by Regions

5 AR and VR in Healthcare Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global AR and VR in Healthcare Study

14 Appendix

