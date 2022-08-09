Strontium Aluminate Market Anticipated to Register USD 310.27 million and Grow at 5.00% CAGR in the Forecast Period

Strontium Aluminate Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022

Strontium aluminate has the chemical formula SrAl2O4. It's an odorless and non-flammable pale yellow monoclinic crystalline powder. It works as a photoluminescent phosphor with long phosphorescence persistence when activated with an appropriate dopant (for instance, europium, denoted as Eu: SrAl2O4).

The global Strontium aluminate market was valued at USD 210.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 310.27 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Over the last few years, there has been immense growth in the chemical industry. Additionally, there has been increased utilization across end-use industries such as paint and coating, printing inks, plastics, construction materials, healthcare, and others which further increases the overall growth of the market. Consequently, the market is projected to accelerate growth over the forecast period.

Strontium Aluminate Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

Drivers

High Demand across Various Applications

Paints and coatings commonly employ strontium aluminate powder. Due to their widespread use in the creation of glow-in-the-dark paints used on aircraft escape routes and in residential and commercial interior decor, the worldwide strontium aluminate powder market is expected to grow during the projected period. The increased demand for strontium aluminate as a plastic additive is likely to generate substantial prospects for the strontium aluminate powder market.

Furthermore, the growing personal disposable income and rapid urbanization will further propel the growth rate of the strontium aluminate market. Additionally, the growth and expansion of the end-use industries are projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Product Developments and Research and Development Activities

Furthermore, various product developments by the market players further enhance product applications and extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the significant investments in research and development activities will further expand the future growth of the strontium aluminate market.

Competitive Landscape and Strontium aluminate Market Share Analysis

The strontium aluminate market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to the strontium aluminate market.

Some of the major players operating in the strontium aluminate market are

DuPont (U.S.)

Solvay (Belgium)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

LuminoChem (Hungary)

Nemoto & Co. Ltd., (Japan)

Allureglow International (Australia)

GloTech International (Philippines)

Lightleader Co. Ltd. (China)

Tavco Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

RTP Company (U.S.)

RC Tritec Ltd. (Switzerland)

Glow Inc. (Indonesia)

Bio-x (India)

Shenzhen Yumingjie Pigments CO., LTD (China)

Triveni Interchem Private Limited (Group Of Triveni Chemicals) (India)

Foset Co. Ltd (China)

Anyang Jinfang Metallurgy Co.,Ltd. (China)

Dezhou Grand Luminous Technology Co., Ltd.(China)

Restraints/Challenges

Impact of Strontium

The adverse effects of strontium further reduce the consumer inclination towards the product and thus, this factor will create hindrances to the growth of the strontium aluminate market.

High Cost of Raw Materials

The product's high cost would hamper the market's expansion. Copper-activated zinc sulfide powder and strontium aluminate powder are among the raw materials utilized in the production of this product. Also, zinc sulfide prices are influenced by zinc demand and ores. Strontium aluminate prices are higher than its replacements, which could dampen the market over the forecast period.

Supply Chain Disruptions

With the rising number of restrictions around the globe due to pandemics, there has been a hit in the demand and supply. Also, the supply chain was largely disturbed, proving to be a demerit for the strontium aluminate market. Therefore, this will challenge the strontium aluminate market growth rate.

This strontium aluminate market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the strontium aluminate market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Strontium aluminate Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the strontium aluminate market. Due to recent events surrounding the COVID-19 epidemic, several governments and private sector businesses are functioning at reduced capacity or have totally suspended operations. Manufacturing of different consumer items and other products came to a standstill around the world due to a lack of raw materials, labor shortages, and other factors. The market for strontium aluminate powder is projected to be hampered as a result. There were severe disruptions in various manufacturing as well as the supply-chain operations resulting in huge financial setbacks for the market. Over the forecast period, the aforementioned determinants will weigh the market's revenue trajectory over the forecast period.

Global Strontium Aluminate Market Scope

The strontium aluminate market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Water-Based Strontium Aluminate

Solvent-Based Strontium Aluminate

End-user

Paint and Coating

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

Healthcare

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Israel

o Egypt

North America

o United States

o Mexico

o Canada

South America

o Brazil

o Venezuela

o Argentina

o Ecuador

o Peru

o Colombia

Europe

o Turkey

o Spain

o Turkey

o Netherlands Denmark

o Belgium

o Switzerland

o Germany

o Russia UK

o Italy

o France

Asia-Pacific

o Taiwan

o Hong Kong

o Singapore

o Vietnam

o China

o Malaysia

o Japan

o Philippines

o Korea

o Thailand

o India

o Indonesia

o Australia

Objectives of the Report

To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Strontium Aluminate market by value and volume.

To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Strontium Aluminate

To showcase the development of the Strontium Aluminate market in different parts of the world.

To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Strontium Aluminate market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Strontium Aluminate

To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Strontium Aluminate market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

