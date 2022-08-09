Aminoglycosides Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook 2028

The Global Aminoglycosides Market size is expected to reach USD 2.13 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 3.7%

Growing application of digital health agenda by ERS and WHO for tuberculosis eradication is fueling the market growth.

Aminoglycoside drugs are used for the treatment of various bacterial infections in humans and animals. Application of this class of drug for defense against infection resistance and as antibacterials drive the growth of the market. Increase in the number of people suffering from tuberculosis across the globe is also encouraging the growth of the market. The presence of UNITAID and Global Drug Facility is further anticipated to fuel the market growth. These organizations serve as an intervention for the diagnosis and management of tuberculosis. Rising cases of MDR-TB and yearly procurement requirement by GDF and STOP TB foundation is further anticipated to boost the market.

Side effects associated with the drugs such as irreversible hearing loss, muscle twitching, and seizure will hinder the growth of the market. The decrease in sales of a certain type of aminoglycosides will also limit the market.

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Vega Pharma Ltd., Kremoint Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Xian Wison Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Bolai Pharmacy Co., Ltd., Taiwan Fructose, Medson Pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd., Yi Chang Veterinary Medicine Factory, HuvePharma, and Medico Remedies Pvt. Ltd among

Market Segmentation by Types:

Drug Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Neomycin

Tobramycin

Gentamicin

Amikacin

Paromomycin

Streptomycin

Kanamycin

Mode of Administration Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Feed

Injectable

Intra-mammary

Topical

Oral

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Veterinary

Skin

Respiratory

UTI & Pelvic Disease

Neonatal Sepsis

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Clinics

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Aminoglycosides market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Aminoglycosides are potent antibiotics that contain several properties for the treatment of life-threatening diseases.

Neomycin holds the largest market share of 17% in the year 2018. It finds its application in topical formulations for the treatment of different skin infections.

Kanamycin is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% throughout the forecast period. It is used in MDR-TB after the failure of capreomycin but before treatment with amikacin.

Injectables accounted for the largest market share of 24% in the year 2018. Use of kanamycin & capreomycin by the global organization via injectables is forecasted to fuel the market growth.

Feed holds a market share of 22% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to grow with 4.2% throughout the forecast period. Majority of in-feed and in-water aminoglycoside product is used in pig and poultry industries.

Hospital Pharmacies is forecasted to hold the largest market share of 30% in the year 2026.

Retail Pharmacies hold a market share of 27% in the year 2018 with a CAGR of 3.7% throughout the forecast period.

Veterinary is forecasted to hold a market share of 24% in the year 2026 with the highest CAGR. It will boost industrial growth due to the higher growth of outbreaks in animal diseases.

These drugs are restricted to food-producing animals as they can lead to toxic effect and resistant effect on human after consuming the animal.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of 27% in the year 2018 owing to the presence of market players and a high incidence of tuberculosis in the region.

North America holds a market share of 22% in the year 2018. Early-phase diagnosis and treatment of disease are forecasted to drive the market of the product in this region.

