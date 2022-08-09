Potato Starch Market size worth USD 5.2 billion, by 2027

Potato Starches are Widely used Food & Beverage Ingredient for their Stabilizing Property

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The global potato starch market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Specific applications of potato starch aid in the increasing usage of this ingredient in the food and industrial sectors. High purity, viscosity, clear solutions, and neutral flavor call for potato starch’s utilization is noodles, dairy, meat, and bakery products.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=90016986



Avebe offers a wide range of modified potato starch for the food & beverage sector

AVEBE is engaged in the production and marketing of potato-based starch and proteins to the food, feed, paper, building, textile, and adhesive industries. The company markets its products under the following brands: Eliane, Etenia, Solanic, Casucol, Solvitose, and Protamylasse. The company offers modified potato starches that are used for products that aim for low-fat or low protein claims. The company also offers other brands of modified potato starch products that are used in the food & beverage sector. In April 2021, Averis Seeds B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of AVEBE, entered a partnership with the hybrid potato breeding company, Solynta, on the hybrid breeding of starch potato varieties. Hybrid breeding facilitates significantly faster development of new sustainable potato varieties compared to conventional breeding.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Potato Starch Market"

505 – Tables

50 – Figures

299 – Pages



Feed sector is projected to grow a fast pace among the non-food applications of potato starches



Potato starch is used as one of the components of feed, majorly as a milk replacer and as a source of energy, to improve digestibility and help increase the weight of livestock. Companies are focusing on the development of extraction and processing of potato starch to discover new feed applications. As meat producers are overly concerned about animal health and development, potato starch manufacturers are presented with opportunities to provide feed products with better quality, digestibility, and texture. Potato starch helps in improving the digestibility of animals, along with enhancing the palatability, texture, and consistency of feed. This growing inclusion of potato starch in the feed industry is driving the growth of the potato starch market globally.

Modified potato starches acquired the dominant share by type



Starches are available in two varieties, native starches, and modified starches. Native starches have been used for decades in the food industry, but because of its limitations, food manufacturers moved to use food starches that have been physically, chemically, or enzymatically modified. These modified starches are used in various industrial applications. Modified potato starches are used in chips, canned soups, cheese sauces, powder-coated foods, and candies. They are also used in in the pharmaceutical industry to produce antibiotics, vitamins, dialysis solutions, enteral nutrition, drip-feed systems, and blood plasma substitutes. Other applications lie in the paper and chemical industries for its adhesive properties.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=90016986



Europe to be the largest market for potato starch during the forecast period



Europe is the world’s leading producer of potato starch currently, with European potato starch being exported across the globe. The agri-food industry contributes significantly to the region’s economy. It becomes a cost-effective alternative for starch manufacturers as raw materials required for potatoes are easily available in the region. Europe accounted for a dominant market share of more than 60% in the global potato starch market, in 2021. The European starch industry has a range of starch offerings, ranging from native to modified (chemically and physically) and liquid and solid sweeteners. The versatility of potato starches enables their application as ingredients and functional supplements in the food, non-food, and feed industries.

Related Reports:



Modified Starch Market by Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, and Wheat), Application (Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Foods, Beverages, and Other Food Applications), Industrial, and Feed), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025



Pea Starch Market by Grade (Food, Feed, Industrial), Application (Food & beverages, Industrial, Pet food, Feed), Source, Function (Binding & thickening, Gelling, Texturizing, Film forming), Product Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com