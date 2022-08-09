 Cold-Storage Warehouses Market is expected at a CAGR of 12.52 % with increasing demand of Chilled and Frozen Food 

Cold-Storage Warehouses Market

The increasing demand of chilled and frozen food is the factor for the cold-storage warehouses market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Cold-Storage Warehouses market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 12.52% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The increasing demand of chilled and frozen food is the factor for the cold-storage warehouses market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

A cold storage warehouse is used to store perishable items such as vegetables, fruits, meat, seafood and dairy products, at a preferred temperature to preserve the quality of the product for a longer time period. The major growing factor towards cold-storage warehouses market is the rapidly increasing online grocery purchasing trend across the globe. The prime factor driving the demand for cold-storage warehouses is the high growth in the spending on the shelf-stable foods. Furthermore, the growing demand for organized retail and increasing preservation of convenience food products owing to modernization is encouraging many end users to decide on this system which is also heightening the overall demand for cold-storage warehouses market

the numerous R&D activities and rapid technological advancements in cold storage such as adding solar technology to the refrigeration units also serves as a foremost drivers for increasing the demand for cold-storage warehouses market at a global level. In addition, the high disposable income, strict regulations governing the production and supply of temperature-sensitive products as well as the high adoption and increased preference of frozen or processed food amongst the consumers as a result of hectic lifestyle are also lifting the growth of the cold-storage warehouses market.

The major players covered in the cold-storage warehouses market are

LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDING

LLC,

AmeriCold Logistics LLC,

Barloworld Limited,

VersaCold Logistics Services,

Agro Merchants Group,

Burris Logistics,

Wabash National Corporation,

A B Oxford Cold Storage Co. Pty Ltd,

Coldman, A.N.

Deringer, Inc.,

Stellar,

United States Cold Storage,

DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics,

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd,

Kloosterboer,

Tippmann Group / Interstate Warehousing,

GEODIS,

NFI Industries

Penske

among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The countries covered in the cold-storage warehouses market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific leads the cold-storage warehouses market because of the increasing consumer preference towards the online grocery shopping in this particular region. North America is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to the rapidly increasing demand of chilled and frozen food within this region.

Cold-storage warehouses market is segmented on the basis of warehouse type, construction type, temperature type and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of warehouse type, the cold-storage warehouses market has been segmented into private and semi-private and public.

Based on construction type, the cold-storage warehouses market has been segmented into bulk storage, production stores and ports.

On the basis of temperature type, the cold-storage warehouses market has been segmented into chilled and frozen.

The end use segment of the cold-storage warehouses has been segmented into food, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, fish, meat and seafood, processed foods, textiles and pharmaceuticals.

Some Points from Table of Content

Table of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

