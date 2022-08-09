Spray Paint Market Future Growth, Opportunities, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2022-2030

Reports And Data

Growing popularity of street graffiti, increasing usage for coloring, and removing rust and dents from automobiles

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report titled 'Global Spray Paint Market' provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Borax industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

The global spray paint market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by its application in plastics-like models or miniatures, growing popularity of street graffiti, increasing usage for coloring, and removing rust and dents from automobiles.

Spray paint, also known as aerosol paint, is color discharged from a sealed, pressurized container in the form of a swift outflow. It is preferred for usage as it leaves a smoother and more even layer of paint as opposed to alternative methods. Different cans of standardized sizes can be procured with required customizations as they are lightweight, portable, affordable, and simple to store, making it a preferred option. In addition, it can be used on bare metal and various polymers including plastics making it more useful. It is implemented in updating furniture and appliances, owing to advantages of re-spraying including cost saving. The commodity is extremely useful in avoiding reupholstering vinyl furniture as its few sprays successfully refurbish them. Moreover, painting of home interiors is difficult to perform with a paintbrush or roller on account of uneven and textured surfaces, but it can quickly and simply cover the region without hassles. It is utilized on windows and door frames for protection against UV radiation and prevent fading of pigmentation. Furthermore, doors get easily damaged with scars and scrapes, which can be conveniently covered up on its usage.

The report’s ‘COVID-19 Impact Study’ section focuses on the profound impact of the global pandemic on the materials & chemicals market, throwing light on the key challenges the industry players are currently facing. The report further analyzes other crucial aspects of the market, such as product pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, sales statistics, distribution channels, and upcoming industry trends. Moreover, the report provides actionable insights into the industry’s highly competitive scenario and profiles the top companies operating in the industry, along with their extensive product portfolios.

Rise in the housing sector and establishment of commercial complexes are driving market growth owing to ease of usage and excellent protection offered by the material. It is extremely effective in routine maintenance of garden centers, parks, and other outside places, which experience frequent wear and tear as a consequence of weather conditions. It is helpful in restoring everything from porcelain decorations to wicker furniture back to their polished form and is also used to paint gates and fences. Its usage saves a substantial amount of time as it is more efficient and rapid than rollers. Furthermore, it ensures a better and smoother finish leaving very little marks or lines. However, consistent finish obtained on its application escalates its usage and contributes to market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Poor adhesion qualities of this product can hamper growth of the market throughout the given period. Its adhesion issues lead to wrinkling, lifting, and peeling of outermost layering resulting in a reduced usage preference. Weak sticking occurs when prior to coating, surface has been contaminated by foreign substances, such as water, wax, grease, oil, silicones, weld spatter, soap, and mold, which are releasing agents that are all contaminants and decrease adhesive strength of the paint. Moreover, use of inappropriate primer or topcoat system for substrate also makes its adhesion weak. Re-coating primer without allowing enough drying durations, results in solvent entrapment leading to a poor finish, which will restrain market revenue growth during the forecast period.

