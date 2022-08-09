Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is Expected to Rise at a High CAGR of 41% By Forecast 2029

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is expected to reach the value of USD 7,818.93 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period. Artificial intelligence's expanded applications in a variety of areas of medicine discovery, including polypharmacology, chemical synthesis, drug screening, drug design, and drug repurposing, are expected to significantly boost market growth.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is described as a machine that uses advanced technologies to execute activities related to the human mind. Medicine discovery research's main goal is to find drugs that can help in the prevention or treatment of specific diseases. The challenges of examining, gathering, and applying data to solve challenging medical problems in the pharmaceutical sector fuelled the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market.

Some of the major players operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market are Exscientia plc, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Cyclica, Atomwise, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd., Aria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NuMedii, Inc., Envisagenics.,Owkin Inc., XtalPi Inc., BERG LLC, Euretos, BioAge Labs, Inc., Biosymetrics, and Verge Genomics, among others.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Dynamics

Drivers

Strategic collaborations and partnerships

The increasing number of cross-industry collaborations and partnerships will act as major driver influencing the market’s growth rate.

Reduction in total time involved in drug discovery process

The increase in demand for decreasing overall time taken for the drug discovery process will increase the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery and further propel the market’s growth rate. Animal models typically take three to five years to identify and improve compounds before they are tested in humans, whereas AI-based start-ups can identify and design new medications in a matter of days or months.

Furthermore, surging healthcare spending capacity and advancement in healthcare infrastructure are the major drivers that will enhance the growth of market. The surge in the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) to efficiently study the drug activity will accelerate the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market. Additionally, reduction in cost of drug discovery will act as major driver influencing the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market’s growth rate. Another significant factor resulting in the expansion of market is the advancement of technology. Rapid urbanisation, and rise in the level of disposable incomes in developing and developed countries will influence the growth rate of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market.

Opportunities

Rise in the investment for R&D

Moreover, the rise in the research and development activities and increasing adoption of cloud-based services and applications will provide beneficial opportunities for the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market growth. The increasing demand from emerging markets and expansion of biotechnology industries will further expand the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market’s growth rate in the future.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, low quality and inconsistent available data will obstruct the market growth. Also, high cost associated with technology and technical limitations will challenge the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market. However, the dearth of skilled professionals and less awareness will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scope

The artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, drug type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Offering;

Software

Services

Technology:

Machine Learning

Other Technologies

Drug Type:

Small Molecule

Large Molecules

Application:

Immuno-Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic Diseases

Other Applications

End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research Centres and Academic

Government Institutes

Research Methodology:

• The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery

• In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

• Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery.

• In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

• Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

• Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

