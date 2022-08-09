Petrochemical Market Size is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR 4.7% by 2030 | Reports and Data

An increase in demand for automobiles, detergents, and plastics is expected to drive market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Petrochemical Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Borax industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments.

The global petrochemical market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2030. An increase in demand for automobiles, detergents, and plastics is expected to drive market revenue growth. According to the International Energy Agency, the United States, Europe, and other developed nations consume up to 20 times as much plastic per capita than other developing countries, indicating significant market revenue growth potential.

The major factor driving the growth of the petrochemical market is the rapid industrialization and economic growth in the Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East. The increased demand for automobiles, detergents, and plastics in these regions is expected to drive market revenue growth. Moreover, an increase in oil and gas production is also projected to support market revenue growth.

The report’s ‘COVID-19 Impact Study’ section focuses on the profound impact of the global pandemic on the materials & chemicals market, throwing light on the key challenges the industry players are currently facing. The report further analyzes other crucial aspects of the market, such as product pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, sales statistics, distribution channels, and upcoming industry trends. Moreover, the report provides actionable insights into the industry’s highly competitive scenario and profiles the top companies operating in the industry, along with their extensive product portfolios.

The petrochemicals market has registered exponential revenue growth in the last few decades, due to rising demand from a variety of end-use sectors such as aerospace, construction, agriculture, food and beverage, electronics, healthcare, and automotive. Petrochemicals are used to make a variety of products such as paints, coatings, adhesives, and thermal insulation, which are utilized in a variety of end-use industries. Petrochemicals have become the most essential element in our everyday lives, and hence the petrochemicals industry is expected to register rapid revenue growth in the coming years.

Top Companies

ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Saudi Aramco

Sinopec Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries

SABIC

Total SA

and BASF SE.

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Benzene

Toluene

Xylenes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Textile

Others

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Petrochemical Market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Petrochemical Market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Petrochemical Market key players

3.2 Global Borax size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Petrochemical Market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

