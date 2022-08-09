Fluoropolymers Market Witness a Spike in Growth Pace Recent Improvements in Pricing Models

Fluoropolymers Market Report

Growing demand for fluoropolymer from automotive and aerospace industries drives the growth of the global fluoropolymers market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for fluoropolymer from automotive and aerospace industries drives the growth of the global fluoropolymers market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Due to Covid-19 fluoropolymers manufacturing companies have been affected to a larger extent due to disrupted supply of raw material.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Fluoropolymers Market by Product Type (PTFE, FEP, PVDF, Fluoroelastomer, PVF, PFA, ETFE, and Others), Application (Film, Tube, Sheet, Pipe, Membrane, Sealant, Roofing, Additives, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Transportation Equipment, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Industrial Equipment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027”. According to the report, the global fluoropolymers industry generated $7.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $11.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The fluoropolymers market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the fluoropolymers market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the fluoropolymers market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The PTFE segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the PVDF segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global fluoropolymers market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global fluoropolymers industry include Arkema SA, Asahi Glass Company Limited, The Chemours Company, Daikin Industries, Dongue Group, Dupont, Honeywell.

The industrial equipment segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global fluoropolymers market, as fluoropolymers are widely used in industrial processing industries for various applications such as pumps, impellers, tanks, heat exchanger coatings, reaction vessels, autoclaves, flue duct expansion joints and others.

