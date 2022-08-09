Inside NYS Aging: Issue 6 (August 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 6 (August 2022)

Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen Support for unpaid caregivers is a major focus of our work at NYSOFA, an issue affecting 4.1 million New Yorkers – almost all of us at some time in our lives. An unpaid caregiver is anyone who provides unpaid care or assistance to someone (often a spouse or other family member) because they are sick, have a disability, need help managing day-to-day tasks or have self-care needs. We all have the means to act and help the caregivers in our life: not just the older adults and their families we serve through NYSOFA programs, but the larger community, including our own employees. Whether you are a government agency, a non-profit, or business, your organization is an employer. We know that working caregivers have unique stresses. As we convene for the working caregiver conference in August (see information below), I ask you to take the following actions. NYSOFA Annual Report Details Services to Older NYers, Aging Trends, Statistics Over 1.3 million New Yorkers received services through NYSOFA and aging network programs in 2021. That's your work in action. It's home delivered meals for 63,825 New Yorkers, congregate meals for 196,547 New Yorkers, transportation to vital health services for 108,044 New Yorkers, Medicare plan and prescription counseling and assistance for 248,000 New Yorkers, and so much more. Beyond a mere report, it's the story of aging services in New York State. Read and Share the Report Today Last Call: Register for August 9-10 Caregiver Conference Employers, HR professionals, aging services providers, non-profits, and partners are invited to a free conference on Supporting Caregivers: A Business Imperative. Join your colleagues on August 9-10 in Rochester or attend remotely for this hybrid program. Employers, HR professionals, aging services providers, non-profits, and partners are invited to a free conference on. Join your colleagues on August 9-10 in Rochester or attend remotely for this hybrid program. Time is running out. Register by August 1 for this program . It is designed to help businesses who are facing challenges with employees that have caregiving responsibilities, a situation which impacts one in six employees at an annual cost to businesses of over $50 billion annually. This conference is hosted by the New York State Caregiving & Respite Coalition (NYSCRC), in partnership with The Association on Aging in New York, Finger Lakes Geriatric Education Center, Lifespan of Greater Rochester, NYS Office of the Aging, and NYS Department of Labor. Learn more and register . Help for Older Adults Amid High Inflation No one is immune to the recent impacts of high inflation and other economic factors that are driving up costs for necessities like food and utilities. Older adults on fixed incomes are especially vulnerable. Sometimes older adults need assistance but don’t know where to turn. That's where you come in, as an aging services provider. In this month's column, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott discusses economic insecurity and resources to help older adults. Read The Article Giving Back:

Meet Barbara Short, LTCOP Volunteer

"I was a teacher, and teachers are caregivers by nature – and they also give back." "I was a teacher, and teachers are caregivers by nature – and they also give back." Meet Barbara Short, a volunteer for the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP). Hear how Barbara’s past experiences, both personally and professionally, led her to serve as a volunteer helping older adults and their families in long-term facilities. LTCOP needs volunteers. Help recruit compassionate and dedicated individuals like Barbara. Share our LTCOP recruitment campaign today. 988 – A New Number for the Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline in New York State 988 is the new three-digit number that connects callers with behavioral health crisis counselors. Callers who dial 988 will be connected to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers. This easy-to-remember number will change the way we address behavioral health crises in New York State. To stay current on the implementation of 988 in New York, sign up for the 988 Updates and Education newsletter. When you click on the link, a blank e-mail message will open. All you will need to do is press “send” and you will be signed up for the newsletter.

SAVE TIME, SAVE MONEY, and EAT HEALTHY! Tune in for a new recipe you’ll love on the last Friday of every month on NYSOFA's Facebook and YouTube. In the next episode of What's Cooking with NYSOFA, Registered Dietitian/SNAP-Ed NY educator Wendy Beckman gets creative and grills fruit. It’s a perfectly delicious recipe to help you increase your intake of fruits and vegetables! The episode premieres July 29 @ 12:30 p.m. on NYSOFA social media. Bookmark it! Don't forget: In her monthly e-news article, NYSOFA Registered Dietitian/SNAP-Ed NY educator Lisbeth Irish discusses New York State Farmers' Markets: Healthy Eating You Don’t Want to Miss!

Debunking Ageism and Stereotypes: New York's Professionals Speak Out How old is OLD? NYSOFA recently asked aging services professionals from across the state about what it means to age. Watch this video and find out what shapes aging stereotypes — and help NYSOFA debunk ageism with facts!

