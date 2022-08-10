Computational Photography Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

Computational Photography Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Computational Photography Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Computational Photography Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the computational photography market size is expected to grow from $10.97 billion in 2021 to $13.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. As per TBRC’s computational photography market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $31.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.2%. The growth of the smartphone market is expected to propel the computational photography industry growth in the forecast period.

The computational photography market consists of sales of computational photography by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the use of digital software to enhance the photos clicked by the camera. Computational photography is used in digital cameras, particularly in smartphones, by automating settings to make for better shooting abilities. Computational photography helps in improving the clarity of images by reducing motion blur and adding simulated depth of field, improving color, light range, and contrast by using image processing algorithms.

Global Computational Photography Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the computational photography market. Technological advancements are being made in the computational photography market to sustain the competition as this market is driven by innovation.

Global Computational Photography Market Segments

The global computational photography market is segmented:

By Type: Single and Dual Lens Camera, 16- Lens Camera, Others

By Offering: Camera Modules, Software

By Product: Smartphone Cameras, Standalone Cameras, Machine Vision Cameras

By Application: 3D Imaging, Augmented Reality Imaging, Virtual Reality Imaging, Mixed Reality Imaging, Digital Imaging, Others

By Geography: The global computational photography market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Computational Photography Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides computational photography market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global computational photography market, computational photography global market share, computational photography global market segments and geographies, computational photography market trends, computational photography global market players, computational photography global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Key Market Players: Apple, Light, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Adobe, Nikon, Sony Corporation, LG Corp, Canon, Algolux, Almalence Inc, HTC, Xperi Corporation, Lytro, Pelican, Movidius, Oppo, Intel, Corephotonics LTD, Leica Camera AG, and Raytrix.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

