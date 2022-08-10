Global Virology Specimen Collection Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Virology Specimen Collection Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Virology Specimen Collection Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the virology specimen collection market size is expected to grow to $6.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%. According to the virology specimen collection market overview, the growing number of blood donations is driving the growth of the market.

The virology specimen collection market consists of sales of a virology specimen collection by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a blood sample taken for examination of specimens to look for any kind of infection. The virus isolation specimens should be collected within four days of the onset of sickness, as virus shedding reduces significantly after that. Virus cultures are not useful for specimens taken more than 7 days after the onset of sickness, with a few exceptions. To be used by government health authorities, hospitals, clinicians, and laboratories that are collecting relevant clinical samples for diagnosis.

Global Virology Specimen Collection Market Trends

Virology specimen collection industry trends include technology development which is shaping the market. Technological advancements, ranging from automated sample isolation to real-time amplification technology, have enabled the development and introduction of systems for the majority of clinically relevant viruses, as well as the acquisition of clinically relevant information for optimal antiviral treatment options. For instance, in 2020, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a leading worldwide medical technology company, announced that the BD Vacutainer UltraTouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set (BCS) with Preattached Holder has received the CE mark in Europe. The device with the preattached holder is being released in the United States under the BD Vacutainer UltraTouchTM Push Button BCS, which was previously cleared. The one-handed safety activation of the push button allows doctors to attend to the patient and venipuncture site while activating the safety mechanism. The preattached holder helps assure OSHA single-use holder compliance by protecting against inadvertent needlestick injury from the non-patient (tube-side) needle. The wing set comes as a single sterile item with a pre-assembled holder.

Global Virology Specimen Collection Market Segments

The global virology specimen collection market is segmented:

By Product Type: Blood Collection Kits, Specimen Collection Tubes, Viral Transport Media, Swabs

By Sample: Blood Samples, Nasopharyngeal Samples, Throat Samples, Nasal Samples, Cervical Samples, Oral Samples, Others

By Method: Manual, Automated

By Application: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

By Geography: The global virology specimen collection market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Virology Specimen Collection Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides virology specimen collection market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global virology specimen collection market, virology specimen collection global market share, virology specimen collection global market segments and geographies, virology specimen collection global market players, virology specimen collection global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The virology specimen collection market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Virology Specimen Collection Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Puritan Medical Products Co., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech, Titan Biotech Ltd., DiaSorin SA, Vircell S.L., Copan Italia S.P.A, Hardy Diagnostics and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

