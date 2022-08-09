Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Cellulose Esters And Ethers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cellulose Esters and Ethers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cellulose esters and ethers market size is expected to grow from $5.30 billion in 2021 to $5.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The global cellulose esters and ethers market size is expected to grow to $7.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The growth of the personal care industry is driving the cellulose esters and ethers market growth.

The cellulose esters and ethers market consists of sales of the cellulose esters and ethers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include cellulose ethers which are nothing but water-soluble polymers obtained from cellulose and cellulose esters. These polymers are very abundantly used for thickening paint in the paint industry and as thickeners in the food and beverage industries. These polymers have also found application in the pharmaceutical and cigarette industries recently.

Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Trends

The development of innovative products is shaping the cellulose esters and ethers market. Advancements in technology and the increasing trend of cellulose esters and ethers technology are also encouraging market demand.

Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Segments

The global cellulose esters and ethers market is segmented:

By Product: Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Nitrate, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Ethyl Cellulose, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose

By Process: Kraft Process, Sulphite Process

By End-User Industry: Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Paper and Board, Paints and Adhesive, Detergents, Others

By Geography: The global cellulose esters and ethers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Borregaard, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Nouryon, Ashland, Daicel Corporation, Dow, Sappi, Lamberti S.p.A, Asha Cellulose Pvt. Ltd., Sichuan Push Acetati, Acordis Cellulostic Fibres, J.M. Huber Corporation, and Georgia-Pacific.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

