Passive Optical Network Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the passive optical network market size is expected to grow to $33.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.7%. Increasing penetration of telecom and internet services is driving the passive optical network market growth.

The passive optical network market consists of sales of the passive optical network products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a fiber-optic network, which uses a point-to-multipoint topology and optical splitters to deliver data from a single transmission point to multiple user endpoints. The unpowered state of the fiber and splitting/combining components is referred to as passive in this context.

Global Passive Optical Network Market Trends

Passive optical network market trends include companies focusing on technological advancements to improve the speed and efficiency of networks. According to the passive optical network market overview, companies are shifting from the existing gigabit ethernet passive optical network (GPON’s) 2.5Gbit/s and 1.25Gbit/s data rates to XGS-PON’s maximum 10Gbit/s symmetric speeds and technologies such as Next-Generation Passive Optical Network 2 (NGPON2) and 25 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network (25GS-PON). For instance, in 2021, Nokia established the 25GS_PON MSA Group to bring together optical network operators along with leading system and component vendors, to promote and accelerate the development and deployment of 25GS-PON technology.

Global Passive Optical Network Market Segments

The global passive optical network market is segmented:

By Component: Optical Power Splitters, Optical Filters, Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer

By Structure: Ethernet Passive Optical Networks (EPON), Optical Network Terminal (ONT), Optical Line Terminal (OLT), Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON), Optical Network Terminal (ONT), Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

By Application: Residential Service (FTTH), Business Service (Other FTTx), Mobile Backhaul

By Geography: The global passive optical network market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides passive optical network global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global passive optical network market, passive optical network global market share, passive optical network global market segments and geographies, passive optical network global market players, passive optical network global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The passive optical network market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Tellabs Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Nokia, ADTRAN Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc., Broadcom Corporation Inc., and Fujitsu.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

