Global Home Fragrance Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Home Fragrance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Home Fragrance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the home fragrance market size is expected to grow from $6.52 billion in 2021 to $6.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The global home fragrance market size is expected to grow to $9.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The increasing demand for natural essential oils in home fragrance products is expected to propel the growth of the home fragrance market.

The home fragrance global market consists of sales of home fragrances by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to fragrances that are manufactured and used in homes. A home fragrance is a mixture of organic compounds that emits a characteristic aroma or smell that is now becoming as important a feature of home design as any piece of furniture or decor. Home fragrances are intended to scent the air or mask odors to create a pleasant interior atmosphere. Home fragrance products are inexpensive, aromatic, aid in the maintenance of air quality, and serve as a source for removing unpleasant odors.

Global Home Fragrance Market Trends

Technological innovations are shaping the home fragrance market. Technological innovations are the discovery of knowledge that advances technology.

Global Home Fragrance Market Segments

The global home fragrance market is segmented:

By Product Type: Candles, Room Sprays, Reed Diffuser, Essential Oils, Incense Sticks

By Fragrances: Lemon, Lavender, Jasmine, Rose, Sandalwood, Vanilla, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, Others

By Form: Liquid, Dry, Solid

By End-User: Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Museums, Commercial, Others

By Geography: The global home fragrance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Home Fragrance Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides home fragrance industry overview, home fragrance global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global home fragrance market, home fragrance global market share, home fragrance global market segments and geographies, home fragrance global market trends, home fragrance global market players, home fragrance market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The home fragrance global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Home Fragrance Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Voluspa, Newell Brands, NEST Fragrances LLC, Godrej Aer., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Seda France, ScentAir, 3M Company, Bougie Et Senteur, Bath & Body Works LLC, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Faultless Brands, Air Essentials, Esteban Paris, Korona Candles S.A, Illume Inc., Faultless Brands, and Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

