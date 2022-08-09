Plywood Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Plywood Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Plywood Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the plywood market size is expected to grow from $50.83 billion in 2021 to $54.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. As per TBRC’s plywood market research the market size is expected to grow to $79.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The growth of the interior design and furniture industry is propelling the demand in the plywood market industry.

The plywood market consists of sales of plywood by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which is a type of manufacturing board that is made of thin wood layers that are glued together and have an outer layer that is plastic-like, a resin-impregnated paper, which improves the durability of plywood. This plywood has high structural strength and flexibility and also works better against moisture. Plywood is widely used in interior design and furniture work. Apart from being economical and durable, it is also a more eco-friendly option than normal wood.

Global Plywood Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are shaping the plywood market. Many companies operating in the plywood market are undergoing partnerships to meet customer demands.

Global Plywood Market Segments

By Type: Softwood, Hardwood

By Application: Furniture, Flooring and Construction, Automotive Interiors, Packaging, Marine, Others

By End-User: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global plywood market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Plywood Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plywood market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global plywood market, plywood market share, plywood market segments and geographies, plywood market players, plywood market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The plywood market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Plywood Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Georgia-Pacific LLC, PotlatchDeltic Corporation, Boise Cascade Company, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, SVEZA Forest Ltd., Latvijas Finieris AS, Austral Plywoods Pty Ltd., Eksons Corporation Berhad (BHD), Metsä Wood (Metsäliitto Cooperative), Uniply Industries Ltd, Hefei Sinoply Wood, Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad and Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

