Borax Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Growth by Key Players and Forecast 2022-2030

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Borax Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Borax industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments.

The borax market is expected to register a moderate revenue CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2030. An increase in demand for borax in glass and ceramic manufacturing is driving the market growth. Furthermore, rising demand for borates in the construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the borax market. Borates are often used as an ingredient in fireproofing materials, which are widely used in the construction industry. The rising awareness about the fire safety benefits of borates is expected to drive the demand in the construction industry. Borates are also used in agriculture as an insecticide and fungicide. They help in the prevention of pre-and post-harvest losses caused by insects and fungi. Borates' rising application in agriculture will support market growth during the forecast period.

The report’s ‘COVID-19 Impact Study’ section focuses on the profound impact of the global pandemic on the materials & chemicals market, throwing light on the key challenges the industry players are currently facing. The report further analyzes other crucial aspects of the market, such as product pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, sales statistics, distribution channels, and upcoming industry trends. Moreover, the report provides actionable insights into the industry’s highly competitive scenario and profiles the top companies operating in the industry, along with their extensive product portfolios.

Top Companies

ICL Industrial Products (Israel)

Eti Maden (Turkey)

Rio Tinto Minerals (US)

US Borax (US)

and FMC Corporation (US).

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentatiom:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030):

Anhydrous borax

Boric acid

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030):

Glass & ceramics

Enamel glazing

Detergents

Fireproofing materials

Agriculture

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030):

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

